Losing hope

I am a British citizen. I arrived in Trinidad to visit on a 90-day visa on March 8, 2020, and I am still here 16 months later. Fortunately, I am staying with a friend, so I have accommodation and I can pay my way.
I am a 69-year-old male, with some risks should I catch Covid-19, so every day is possibly life-threatening for me.
I have e-mailed the British High Commission in Port of Spain, also the local MP, and the Ministry of Health, and even the Office of the Prime Minister. No one answers or responds.
I have had numerous text invites from the National Health Service in the United Kingdom to get my jabs—and had I been there, I would have been fully vaccinated months ago.
The Sinopharm vaccine, if I could get it, is useless to me, as I could not enter the UK when and if flights begin again. I am happy for the T&T nationals now able to return “home”, and I wish everyone here good health and to be free from Covid.
I am willing to pay for a vaccine and I do not require charity. I will arrange my own flight as soon as I am fully vaccinated. In the meantime—and I have no idea how long that will be—I am in a hopeless situation.
Barry Evans
Princes Town