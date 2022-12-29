The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, is saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Leroy Calliste, also known as Black Stalin.

He was conferred a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at The UWI’s graduation ceremonies in 2008.

There is no question that the passing of this intrinsic “Caribbean Man” is a tremendous loss—not just to Trinidad and Tobago, but to the Caribbean and the diaspora.

Calliste, who was considered one of the major practitioners of traditional calypso, provided insightful social and political commentary in his compositions.

In 2015, The UWI hosted, in collaboration with Media 21, a successful benefit concert in his honour, featuring his long-time friend, Roy Cape, and a stellar line-up of his fellow calypsonians.

The UWI extends condolences to his family, friends and the calypso fraternity.

The UWI

St Augustine

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Redefining the presidency

Redefining the presidency

The growing public demand for constitutional redefinition of the role of the president has never been as loud as it is now following the news that the incumbent, Paula-Mae Weekes, is not interested in a second term, opening the way for a new officeholder.

The demand for change has a lot to do with how President Weekes has defined the office. Whereas some presidents—most notably, Arthur NR Robinson—have pushed the boundaries of the office as far as the Constitution would allow, President Weekes has been content to preside within its limits.

Cavity in the junction

Allow me to bring to the relevant authorities, as a matter of urgency, the necessity of having the large, open piece of roadway on the junction of Windsurf Road West and Regents Drive East Westmoorings fixed in the earliest possible time, as it’s taking up a quarter of the roadway, creating difficulty for users of the road, which now can only accommodate one-way passage for vehicles.

Loss of a ‘Caribbean Man’

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, is saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Leroy Calliste, also known as Black Stalin.

He was conferred a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at The UWI’s graduation ceremonies in 2008.

Furious, playful, always unifying

The Office of the President joins with Trinbagonians the world over in mourning the demise of one of our greatest bards, Black Stalin.

Prolific as well as profound, Leroy Calliste’s extensive body of work reveals what was a deep commitment to and respect for the Caribbean man.

A legacy for many to follow

The National Action Cultural Committee (NACC) extends condolences to the family of Leroy Calliste, the Black Stalin, as well as to the cultural fraternity, on his passing. Although the cultural landscape is now poorer due to his absence, we can feel heartened that his compositions served to enrich our lives over the years, leaving us with many priceless memories.

The conscience of our people

It is with deep regret that I have been informed of the passing of our iron-jawed icon, Black Stalin.

Black Stalin’s contribution to the development of the Caribbean, in general, and T&T in particular, is immeasurable; and like that other deceased regional icon, Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley, his appeal was not limited to the field of entertainment.

Black Stalin was the conscience of our people, and found very clever ways to articulate, in his music, how we collectively felt about various issues. He held those in authority to account, but without rancour and hostility such that even those individuals who were in receipt of his criticism took his advice and sought to do better.