Loss of a ‘Caribbean Man’

The University of the West Indies, St Augustine, is saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Leroy Calliste, also known as Black Stalin.
He was conferred a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) at The UWI’s graduation ceremonies in 2008.
There is no question that the passing of this intrinsic “Caribbean Man” is a tremendous loss—not just to Trinidad and Tobago, but to the Caribbean and the diaspora.
Calliste, who was considered one of the major practitioners of traditional calypso, provided insightful social and political commentary in his compositions.
In 2015, The UWI hosted, in collaboration with Media 21, a successful benefit concert in his honour, featuring his long-time friend, Roy Cape, and a stellar line-up of his fellow calypsonians.
The UWI extends condolences to his family, friends and the calypso fraternity.
