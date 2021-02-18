Lots wrong with justice system

Since gaining independence more than 58 years ago, we’ve long passed the breaking point as far as heinous crimes are concerned, particularly murders.
Crime statistics have revealed a steady uphill climb over the last few decades despite each of our four government’s brazen claim that crime has decreased while they were/are in power. And while those in authoritative and influential groups, e.g. parliamentarians, Law Association, police, big business, religious associations etc, all admit crime has skyrocketed to an alarming height and recognise there’s urgent need for drastic action to curtail this spiralling situation, don’t expect any genuine no-nonsense step towards resolving this situation.
It’s just that from the layman’s point of view, it appears the apparent “flaw in the law” works quite suitably for many people (in their own non-criminal matters). Thus it should be asked, does the law work for both white and blue collar criminals equally?
Does morality have any place in the justice system?
After more than 58 years of independence, is it surprising that the average man concludes that our judicial process has a seemingly manipulative disposition?
Another disturbing feature is when persons have been tried by our courts and found guilty and given very long sentences, why do we, law-abiding taxpayers, have to feed, clothe, shelter, pay their medical bills and growing security bill, while they just eat and sleep without any kind of input?
Isn’t this present defective arrangement at our nation’s prisons a contributing factor in our crime situation?
While the salaries of honest hard-working citizens are forever negotiated by employees and labour unions, do we ever stop to consider the tremendous security, food and general maintenance bills incarcerated persons cost taxpayers?
And if for one second you think you don’t contribute to these expenses because you are self-employed and don’t pay taxes, think again.
All those State lands that lie idle, are they barren?
Those little kitchen gardens around the Golden Grove prison just won’t do. Criminals are very conscious there’s no matching physical punishment (in T&T’s justice system) for their heinous crimes, hence they casually rob, rape, kill, sell illegal drugs etc. without giving a second thought to their activities.
When we hear legal representatives complain about the rough prison condition experienced by their clients, we don’t need to attend comedy shows, do we?
After these men have raped, maimed, chopped and killed innocent citizens, do they now expect State-sponsored five-star hotel treatment?
Are we serious about reducing crime or will we forever stay in our petty red and yellow factions, continue the blame game and remain being divided on pertinent laws while criminals run rampant?
We often see heinous cases that run for years and years and then be dismissed on technicalities.
Does the United Kingdom have a crime situation similar to ours?
Do local criminals and their legal representatives just love our adopted British justice system?
Is it why some of us are doing our best to keep the Caribbean Court of Justice at bay?
Given the ludicrous impediments put forward that stretch court procedures and the sometimes astounding eventual decisions, can the layman be blamed for presuming our legal system is negotiable?
And that may be precisely why the biggest mystery (or is it?) still lingers.
Since everyone involved in the administration of justice—police, defence attorneys, prosecutors, magistrates, judges—all seem to openly declare their desire to see justice prevail, especially when it comes to heinous crimes and corruption in high places, exactly who or what is obstructing its course?
Is the law really an ass or is someone making asses of us less-knowledgeable folks?
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas