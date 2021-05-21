Lotto agents are essential

Dear Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley,

I am directed by the executive officers of the Electronic Lotto Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ELAATT) to express our agents’ concerns about being removed from the list of essential services.

ELAATT has been a registered organisation since September 2011.

As a result of the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE), effective from May 17, 2021, National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) closed its operations until further notice, thereby also suspending our agents’ operations.

There are approximately 1,200 agents and, no doubt, you will understand the consequential financial and psychological implications created as a result of the suspension of our agents’ operations.

ELAATT unreservedly supports the declaration of the SoE, but requests that you use the powers vested in your goodly office and review the decision to remove the NLCB and its agents from the list of essential services.

Listed below are the reasons we believe your office should reconsider the position of NLCB and its agents:

1. NLCB activities are not only limited to betting, but include the payment of utility bills and the purchase of phone cards, in which over 700,000 of our citizens partake;

2. Agents generate over $48 million weekly on behalf of NLCB through the various games;

3. Approximately 475,000 bets are made by the public on NLCB games daily. However, a significant percentage of the bets are placed by “runners” (those who place bets on behalf of others);

4. Over 150,000 citizens are dependent on NLCB games to put food on the table. This has become more critical now due the Covid-19 pandemic;

5. Agents are still indebted not only to their landlords, but also to lending agencies;

6. The revenue stream created by NLCB, through its agents, supports quite a number of charitable organisations and can also be used to assist citizens in need.

Sir, these are just some valid reasons why NLCB and its agents are essential, and therefore should be given priority for resumption of operations as soon as it becomes practical.

ELAATT is quite aware there are outstanding issues between the NLCB and agents, but we believe that at the appropriate time dialogue will prevail.

ELAATT is committed to ensuring all agents continue to observe and practise all the necessary protocols of the pandemic. We wish you and, by extension, all the people of our country good health.

In anticipation of favourable consideration.

Allen Campbelle

president, Electronic Lotto

Agents Association of T&T

At his news conference yesterday, the Finance Minister provided a measure of reassurance regarding the overall management of the economy, with the adjustments rendered necessary in the wake of Covid-related restrictions.

A feature in the Express Business comparing the cost of cooking at home with buying already-prepared meals reported that although savings were significant, people opted for convenience. I surmise that among the additional factors would be not knowing what to cook, and probably not knowing how to cook, although recipes abound, wherever you turn.

At the monthly meeting of the Justice of the Peace Association of Trinidad and Tobago (JOPATT) on April 11, I was elected to fill the position of public relations officer.

One hundred thousand doses of the World Health Organization (WHO)-approved Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago. The vaccine was manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd and donated by the government of China.

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) is a standardised examination intended to place pupils in secondary institutions based on a merit system. This examination will undeniably bring hundreds of children, parents and teachers in close proximity to each other, in the midst of the pandemic.

