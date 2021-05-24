Lotto booths not only for playing a mark

I am one of a throng of small business owners who have been grievously affected by the recent lockdown measures. As a father and a husband, I take pride in providing a good quality of life for my family. I depend heavily on my National Lotteries Control Board Lotto booth for an income. It is also a huge convenience for my patrons and I. When people are able to pay their bills and such at my establishment, not only is it profitable to me but it also prevents the customer from having to gather at the office which usually has long lines and exposes persons to more risks.

Bill payments are difficult to make, especially with regards to Internet bills as this is becoming a necessity as opposed to a luxury with the implementation of online schooling. Often, persons prefer to utilise our booth out of convenience as transport is costly and increases the risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. As a customer, my family and I paid all our bills and got all our phone cards from this. I would like to appeal to the relevant authorities that at least these functions be resumed. At the end of the day, we are all trying to do our part in preventing the further spread of this fatal virus but we still have families to feed and bills to pay.

Annan Jaikaran

Flesh out SoE plan

In the midst of yesterday’s parliamentary debate on the Government’s motion to extend the state of emergency by three months came news of another 15 people having died from Covid-19. Along with this was a report of 250 new positive cases from 509 tests which works out to 49.4 per cent.

Paying the price in Gaza

Bari Weiss, a well-known Jewish-American writer, wrote recently on Substack—a subscription platform for independent journalists—about Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza: “Some of these people are entirely innocent non-combatants, including children. 

Revitalising sports and reducing crime

Sports lie at the margins of our culture, different from how it is elsewhere in the world, and from how it used to be. This is one of the reasons why criminality among youth proceeds unchecked. There is no youth labour market, and the school system ruthlessly triages youth.

NLCB an essential service to many

As you are aware, the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) was shut down recently. And whilst I can understand the rationale of the Government’s actions I would also humbly submit the following points.

Lotto booths not only for playing a mark

Govt must take blame for Covid surge

ON a daily basis, through social, electronic and print media there are comments by medical professionals, leaders of businesses, religious leaders and Government members constantly berating and insinuating that it is somehow the public is at fault for the spread of this deadly virus.