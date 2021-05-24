Lotto booths not only for playing a mark

I am one of a throng of small business owners who have been grievously affected by the recent lockdown measures. As a father and a husband, I take pride in providing a good quality of life for my family. I depend heavily on my National Lotteries Control Board Lotto booth for an income. It is also a huge convenience for my patrons and I. When people are able to pay their bills and such at my establishment, not only is it profitable to me but it also prevents the customer from having to gather at the office which usually has long lines and exposes persons to more risks.
Bill payments are difficult to make, especially with regards to Internet bills as this is becoming a necessity as opposed to a luxury with the implementation of online schooling. Often, persons prefer to utilise our booth out of convenience as transport is costly and increases the risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 virus. As a customer, my family and I paid all our bills and got all our phone cards from this. I would like to appeal to the relevant authorities that at least these functions be resumed. At the end of the day, we are all trying to do our part in preventing the further spread of this fatal virus but we still have families to feed and bills to pay.
Annan Jaikaran