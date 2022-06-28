The many cries of citizens affected by the recent upsurge in noise pollution in Trinidad and Tobago continue to go unanswered.
The false belief that loud music is a major part of T&T culture has captured the minds of many in our society. From the many fetes held near residential areas that affect many residents, to the bars, vehicles and even neighbours who believe everyone must get a taste of their type of music, this violation of a basic human right to peace in one’s home continues to be ignored by those in authority.
The elderly, sick, young, and pupils studying for exams have all been severely affected by this public nuisance.
My family and I, including the elderly and very young, have continued to be affected since March 2020. I recently read an article about an individual who had been complaining and making reports about some noisy neighbours.
These calls went unanswered and allegedly, as a result of prolonged exposure, his mother recently passed away from complications because of high blood pressure. Are we such a selfish and uncaring society?
When victims make reports to either the TTPS or EMA, most times they are told the particular authority is not responsible for dealing with noise, and are then directed to the other agency for assistance, which makes any attempt for retribution futile.
Behind this cloud of despair may be some small hope for affected citizens if those in authority choose to hear their cries.
I have a suggestion: why not remove Public Nuisance from being charged under the Summary Offences Act, and instead make it a ticketable offence? Let’s take example from Florida statute 316.3045, soon to be reinforced to curb noise pollution there.
A Seegobin
Rio Claro