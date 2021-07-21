This acrostic is dedicated to the late cultural icon Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance), who died last week.
L - Long live culture
U - Uniting stakeholders in the cultural world
T - Talented at genres like rapso and calypso
A - Admired by people from all walks of life
L - Love flowed from him like a river
O - Ordinary man, with extraordinary insight and depth
B - Beautiful son of T&T soil
R - Resplendent in his Afro-centric apparel
O - Oracle of cultural and 1970s knowledge
T - Trinidad and Tobago mourns its rapso icon; gone to meet the late, great Lancelot Layne
H - Head of TUCO; but lobbying for all artistes
E - Erudite scholar; UWI alumni along with the late senior counsel Dana Seetahal
R - Rich ideas to promote, protect and advance culture for posterity
R - Ring De Bell for Resistance
E - Energetic, effervescent, earthy soul
S - Simple; yet sophisticated gentleman
I - Intelligent on all national and cultural matters
S - Soldiering on for culture; never got weary yet
T - Tremendous efforts to ensure younger people sang and appreciated kaiso
A - “Apple of the eye” at the flagship Kaiso House tent
N - National consciousness stirred when he and Karega Mandela hit the stage
C - Cultural ambassador since Best Village, Carifesta and Dimanche Gras
E - Excited at the prospects of improving calypso
M - Magnificent custodian of our cultural heritage
A - Archer sent the spoken word to excite, educate, titillate and conquer
S - Stand firm for your culture
I - Indelible stamp on Trinidad and Tobago history
M - Messenger pleading to protect “Mother Earth”
B - By calypso, our stories are told
A - All of us have a treasure trove of memories.
(May he rest in peace.)
Michelle Loubon
via e-mail