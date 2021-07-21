Brother Resistance

Died last week:Brother Resistance (Lutalo Masimba)

This acrostic is dedicated to the late cultural icon Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance), who died last week.

L - Long live culture

U - Uniting stakeholders in the cultural world

T - Talented at genres like rapso and calypso

A - Admired by people from all walks of life

L - Love flowed from him like a river

O - Ordinary man, with extraordinary insight and depth

B - Beautiful son of T&T soil

R - Resplendent in his Afro-centric apparel

O - Oracle of cultural and 1970s knowledge

T - Trinidad and Tobago mourns its rapso icon; gone to meet the late, great Lancelot Layne

H - Head of TUCO; but lobbying for all artistes

E - Erudite scholar; UWI alumni along with the late senior counsel Dana Seetahal

R - Rich ideas to promote, protect and advance culture for posterity

R - Ring De Bell for Resistance

E - Energetic, effervescent, earthy soul

S - Simple; yet sophisticated gentleman

I - Intelligent on all national and cultural matters

S - Soldiering on for culture; never got weary yet

T - Tremendous efforts to ensure younger people sang and appreciated kaiso

A - “Apple of the eye” at the flagship Kaiso House tent

N - National consciousness stirred when he and Karega Mandela hit the stage

C - Cultural ambassador since Best Village, Carifesta and Dimanche Gras

E - Excited at the prospects of improving calypso

M - Magnificent custodian of our cultural heritage

A - Archer sent the spoken word to excite, educate, titillate and conquer

S - Stand firm for your culture

I - Indelible stamp on Trinidad and Tobago history

M - Messenger pleading to protect “Mother Earth”

B - By calypso, our stories are told

A - All of us have a treasure trove of memories.

(May he rest in peace.)

Michelle Loubon

via e-mail

