Our small third political parties are out to decimate both the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government and the United National Congress (UNC) Opposition.
They are planning that who isn’t dead will be badly wounded after general elections 2020. But both PNM/UNC supporters are quite capable of doing their party self-harm because of internal politicking.
With screening picking up pace, there is a tug of war between party supporters when their chosen representatives do not make the cut. We have recently seen uncalled-for, unwelcome political street protesting.
No individual is greater than the political party. Pouting and sitting in a corner can only endorse the political enemy. Look at America.
Not every Republican can fully love Donald Trump, but the Republicans want a Republican president for another four years and will vote to keep Trump there.
Image is everything. Love for the party must transcend love of the representative. A house divided will fall into the hands of the enemy.
The hand-to-hand PNM/UNC political combat will be for the hard-to-win seats of Barataria/San Juan, St Augustine, St Joseph, Arima, Tunapuna/Piarco, Arouca/Maloney, Toco/Sangre Grande, Naparima, Moruga/Tableland and Mayaro.
How much money can be offered for political love? Political promises are easily made and even more easily broken. Be reminded that hundreds of years ago, warring African tribes sold their enemies to the white slavers.
The transatlantic slave trade made plantation owners fabulously wealthy and spawned manufacturing and great prosperity for several European countries.
Will the people in the East-West Corridor pander to the new aspiring traders?
Your political soul in exchange for a more tangible kind of baubles, bangles and beads? You may never get your soul back if and when you need it.
There is no guaranteed fulfilment of political promises.
Is it better to be proud and free, or a political slave for life? Mid-Atlantic, many slaves jumped to their deaths or were thrown overboard.
There will be nowhere to jump political ship for many untold years.
Political beauty lies in the eyes of the beholders and of course their purse-carrying managerial staff.