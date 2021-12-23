He is born this day, our loving Saviour

Jesus Christ our King and Redeemer

The Son of Man who came to earth

Even the angels rejoiced at his birth.

So we shouldn’t be sad, nor should we fear

because the Great I AM that I AM is here

He came to save us from hell and from sin

If only we open up our hearts and let him in.

He taught us about forgiveness and love for the Father and our fellow man and lived by example so that we may all understand.

As a babe Herod tried to kill him, this we can’t deny

But the plans of the evil one would always go awry.

He would willingly give his life for us as a man on Calvary

So now by believing in him, we have life eternally.

We need to carry his message as recorded in Scripture

To teach all nations and to love one another

Until that glorious day when he comes again

Faithfulness to him is what is needed to the very end.

J Paul

Morvant

Love one another

