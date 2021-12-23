He is born this day, our loving Saviour
Jesus Christ our King and Redeemer
The Son of Man who came to earth
Even the angels rejoiced at his birth.
So we shouldn’t be sad, nor should we fear
because the Great I AM that I AM is here
He came to save us from hell and from sin
If only we open up our hearts and let him in.
He taught us about forgiveness and love for the Father and our fellow man and lived by example so that we may all understand.
As a babe Herod tried to kill him, this we can’t deny
But the plans of the evil one would always go awry.
He would willingly give his life for us as a man on Calvary
So now by believing in him, we have life eternally.
We need to carry his message as recorded in Scripture
To teach all nations and to love one another
Until that glorious day when he comes again
Faithfulness to him is what is needed to the very end.
J Paul
Morvant