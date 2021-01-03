“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

— Mahatma Gandhi.

WE were well aware that fireworks harm animals, whether domesticated or wild, and sensitive populations, including infants and the elderly. Yet, we chose to bring in 2021 with a literal bang. The photos of traumatised animals flooding social media in the aftermath of our joyride were too much to bear.

Even worse, proprietors blinded by profit and insensitive citizens, eager to satiate their senses as our precious forex dissipated into a puff of smoke, argued that responsible citizens are supposed to “love their pets” during the explosions.

When I reflect on Gandhiji’s position, it is clear why Trinidad and Tobago is in irreversible decay. Morality is not how we deal with those who hold power or induce fear of consequence.

Instead, our character is how we treat those unable to speak for themselves or seek justice. Animal life, too, is precious.

We can gather some limbs and vital organs and sew them together, but we will never be able to create life in our assembled corpse.

The fundamental essence that makes something alive is the same, be it animal or human. If we have no regard for that same spark in an animal, no wonder we have lost value for the lives of our fellow men.

This fireworks issue is easily solvable, but heavens alone know whose interest our politicians on both sides of the fence are serving with their silence and unwillingness to deal with this issue. It cannot be the vulnerable masses.

More regrettable is that we citizens cannot use our moral compass and make decisions fitting for the highest of creation, capable of rational thought. Something may be legal, but it does not make it right.

Blinded by profit and discourtesy, we know about making a living but have forgotten how to live. Our education has not made us smart but has made us into “smart-men”.

Over a year has passed since Covid-19 changed over modern lives. This pandemic emerged from an animal market specialising in exotic wildlife, underlining the inconvenient truth that we humans brought this reality on ourselves.

But as 2020 ended in a puff of smoke, it is disappointing that humanity has learned nothing.

Dr Vedavid Akash Manick

Sangre Grande

