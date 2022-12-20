Lower the price of regional travel

The airfare to Miami is less than to Barbados—so tell me, why should I visit Barbados? If Caricom is to realise the goal of promoting economic integration and cooperation among Caribbean people, then we must have access to one another.

High regional airfares between countries act as a disincentive to regional travel. Taxes, fees and charges (TFC) account for 40 per cent of airfares. Imagine the boost to intra-regional travel which would occur if airfare went down by 40 per cent!

In 2019, over 20,000 citizens in the Caribbean and the diaspora signed a petition asking Caribbean leaders to review the current TFC regime on intra-regional travel and take action to reduce the high travel taxes applied to regional travel.

The petition was championed by the lobby group Citizens Against High Intra-Regional Caribbean Travel Taxes (CAHIRTT).

So far there has been no response to those tens of thousands of citizens who have tried to make their voices heard.

In seeking support for their petition CAHIRTT commented that “over-taxing regional travel is counter-productive to regional connectivity and the growth and productivity of our economies”.

The region’s annual hotel occupancy averages 60 per cent, which means that in a 100-room hotel, 40 rooms are continuously empty.

Imagine if another 20 or 30 rooms could be occupied continuously. Decreased airfare is one way to stimulate intra-regional travel for both business and leisure.

Studies have shown that increased visitor arrivals lead to increased economic activity, more tax collection, increased employment and general stimulation of economies. If the region ever needed economic stimulation, the time is now.

A recent article in the Express by Asha Javeed reported Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) as commenting: “As part of our strategic plan, we continue to focus on improving regional connectivity. Caribbean Airlines enjoys the largest network in the region, with plans to expand, within the ambit of our resources.”

I welcome this focus because regional connectivity is important for our region to thrive.

It is our reality that measured on a per-mile flown basis, the Caribbean region tops world airfares. As the primary owners of CAL, the Trinidad and Tobago Government must lead the charge and reduce the 40-per cent TFC on airline tickets in the region.

Such bold action will help CAL achieve its strategic objective of “improving regional connectivity” and provide support for Caricom to achieve its main purpose of promoting “economic integration and cooperation among its members”.

So, we must aim for the day when a ticket to Barbados is lower than the price of a ticket to Miami. This Barbados/Miami analogy is being used to make the point that the price of intra-regional travel must inspire citizens to travel both for business and pleasure.

Dennise Demming

Diego Martin

This week’s landmark Privy Council judgment upholding the $2 million award to a boy who was subjected to intense cruelties while being wrongfully held at State institutions is important for setting the standard for the care of children in such establishments.

It is impossible to put a price on the physical pain, mental ­anguish and emotional trauma to which this boy, who must ­remain unidentified, was subjected. However, the extraordinary step taken by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams in awarding him the record figure of $1 million for vindicatory damages should set the tone for the future.

This is my third column on the 2022 FIFA World Cup. I’ve never been this invested in a sporting event. Sure, I’ve always watched football matches at every World Cup since 2002 on a faded colour TV with the word “Panasonic” barely visible. But this World Cup just seemed different.

A typical devaluing of men

Just as she did when panicking parents about Covid-19 over the past two years, Dr Joanne F Paul, in her column, “Crime’s gender difference” (Express, December 19), ignores statistical reality.

Thus, she claims women are “affected disproportionately” by crime because “We are the mothers who have to bury our sons... we are the ones who have to fear more and change our lifestyle to reduce the risks.”

Killing our spirit as a people

An open letter to the Minister of National Security—

Good morning, Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, I can assure you the majority of the population, inclusive of me, would like to live in a safe society, and would applaud the successes of the national security apparatus.

Nuclear fusion, the “holy grail” that would finally end all the world’s energy problems, has been receding into the future at the rate of about one year per year all my adult life—it was always “about thirty years away”—but suddenly we’re catching up. Unfortunately, the change of pace comes too late to save us from an acute global climate emergency.