I would like to thank Mr Jerome Lynch, KC, commissioner and chair of the enquiry into the tragic incidents at Paria, for bringing to the fore and highlighting the mess that Trinidad is in at present.
Thank you for showing us the incompetence and tardiness of those in authority.
Thank you for showing us how those in authority procrastinate to hide the truth as long as they think they can get away with it.
Thank you for not letting them get away with it.
Thank you for showing us the arrogance and cookies of those in authority.
Thank you for showing us the heartlessness of authority.
Thank you for showing us how stupid so-called intelligent people look and sound when they are lying.
Thank you for showing us the similarity between rescue and recovery (lol).
Thank you for showing us the difference between continually and continuously (lol).
Thank you for showing us the difference between monitoring and ah just pass and watch periodically (lol).
Thank you for showing us that nobody is responsible and/or accountable for anything in this country.
Thank you for showing us that we have persons in jobs who have absolutely no qualifications, experience and competence to perform successfully.
Thank you for showing us lawyers who defend such incompetence.
Thank you for showing us that it is always somebody else’s fault—never ours.
Thank you for showing us that we still need the big whip over us in order to perform our duties and responsibilities.
Thank you for showing us we still have a long way to go.
Thank you for showing us integrity is absent in authority.
Thank you for showing us how it is done.
Dean Persad