I would like to thank Mr ­Jerome Lynch, KC, commissioner and chair of the enquiry into the tragic incidents at Paria, for bringing to the fore and highlighting the mess that Trinidad is in at present.

Thank you for showing us the incompetence and tardiness of those in authority.

Thank you for showing us how those in authority procrastinate to hide the truth as long as they think they can get away with it.

Thank you for not letting them get away with it.

Thank you for showing us the arrogance and cookies of those in authority.

Thank you for showing us the heartlessness of authority.

Thank you for showing us how stupid so-called intelligent people look and sound when they are lying.

Thank you for showing us the similarity between rescue and recovery (lol).

Thank you for showing us the difference between continually and continuously (lol).

Thank you for showing us the difference between moni­toring and ah just pass and watch periodically (lol).

Thank you for showing us that nobody is responsible and/or accountable for anything in this country.

Thank you for showing us that we have persons in jobs who have absolutely no qualifications, experience and competence to perform successfully.

Thank you for showing us lawyers who defend such incompetence.

Thank you for showing us that it is always somebody else’s fault—never ours.

Thank you for showing us that we still need the big whip over us in order to perform our duties and responsi­bilities.

Thank you for showing us we still have a long way to go.

Thank you for showing us integrity is absent in authority.

Thank you for showing us how it is done.

Dean Persad

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt’s curious legal strategy

Govt’s curious legal strategy

WE must confess to being as puzzled as Justice Devindra Rampersad by the Government’s strategy in the court matter that resulted yesterday in an injunction being granted to former police commissioner Gary Griffith against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other members of the National Security Council (NSC), among others.

Via the Round About

Via the Round About

Family history and local ­history are both very popular ways of studying and writing about the past. While many of us might have little interest in history in the abstract, as it were, most of us have some curiosity about our own family’s past and about the evolution of the community where we grew up.

Two coups (failed) and some random speculation

Two coups (failed) and some random speculation

Could there be anything more ridiculous than last week’s failed coup attempt in Peru?

Last Wednesday morning, President Pedro Castillo made an unscheduled broadcast announcing that he was dissolving Congress, suspending the constitution, and would rule the country by decree. But within minutes he was abandoned by his own ministers, in a few hours he was impeached by Congress, and he was in jail by dinner time.

Sports, culture and green as economic sectors

Sports, culture and green as economic sectors

The country is obviously on a down-slide, with criminality rampant. There are three related reasons for this—namely, (a) the economy has long stopped creating jobs of any kind for the typical citizen; (b) adolescents and youth are unemployed generally, with little attention having been paid to the creation of mechanisms aimed at their transition from school to work; and (c) no attention has been paid to adding sectors to the economy that arise from the energy of youth.

Why inaction on fireworks?

Nineteen years ago the Law Reform Commission prepared a report on the need to legislate the use of fireworks, and for 19 years successive administrations have failed to act on the recommendations of the Law Reform Commission.

Of video-games batting and cricket Jedis

For more than a hundred years of cricket, the game was played in the most pedestrian manner—of batsmen prodding and playing forward defensive, only occasionally striking the ball with any aggression. It was cricket seemingly inspired by the Zen philosophy—to bat without seeming to bat. If it was given a name as a style of batting, the name Boycott became its embodiment as England’s Geoff Boycott mastered the art of just holding the fort, rarely firing a shot at his opponents.