Lynette a champion for gender equality, social justice

Congratulations are in order for newly minted senior counsel Lynette Seebaran-Suite.
The Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA TT) adds its voice to the chorus of the national community in applauding this much-delayed recognition of Lynette’s contributions to the legal profession through the conferral of the status of silk.
Over her career, Lynette has been a reliable and outspoken champion for gender equality and social justice through her work as an attorney-at-law, her activism for law reform, and in her leadership in sexual and reproductive justice.
Lynette’s pioneering efforts include abortion law reform, an area which is often ignored as it is deemed too controversial. As the chair of Advocates for Safe Parenthood: Improving Reproductive Equity (ASPIRE), Lynette worked to shine a much needed spotlight on the topic.
At the time, early to late 2000s, ASPIRE was the only organisation working exclusively on abortion law reform so as to mitigate the impact of unsafe abortions—a major public health issue.
Throughout her career, Lynette has strived to advance advocacy in critical areas. During her tenure as the chair of the Equal Opportunity Commission, she led the production of a guide to respond to and prevent sexual harassment, amongst other important initiatives.
Lynette’s selfless spirit is reflected in her law practice, as she often makes herself available to civil society. In the words of Ida Le Blanc, president of the National Union of Domestic Employees (NUDE), “she did our first case in the Industrial Court and when she won the case and we offered to pay her she said she would not take money from us!”
Best wishes, Lynette, on a well-deserved honour.
CAFRA TT