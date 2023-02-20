Machel, later for you

I went to the Machel Montano show with my family in Chaguaramas many years ago and the stands fell down and many patrons were injured. The One Show on Friday, February 17, 2023 hosted by Machel Montano was on my bucket list this year.
Although I was eager to see the Panorama finals, I opted to go to see this great artiste perform after the pandemic.
Friends from Toronto bought tickets online for themselves and our friends here in T&T as a surprise gift. We were all in for a surprise compliments the promoters of the One Show. Carnival Friday 2023 our friends were busy, skipped lunch and brought it to the show, we all waited many hours in a packed crowded setting for the gates to open, we felt like lamb waiting to be slaughtered.
When we finally got in one person in the group got slaughtered by the female guard who wanted to take away the precious lunch rotis, she fought and finally got in with her rotis. You can’t fight a Trini for their roti!
We finally got through the protocols and sat down. The screens were too small, we could hardly see the stage. The acoustics were all bad we could not understand the words or the talk from the mic. The DJ’s music was too long as if there were no other artistes available that night to cover that slot and to keep disgruntled patrons happy. The lines to get food and drinks were too long.
We really got slaughtered. And, to back it all, Liz Montano sat a few rows in front of us with her hands in the air when Machel presented himself around 1.30 a.m. Machel, you should have been in at the start of your show. It was your show.
Everyone who paid into General ($600), Platinum ($800) and Diamond ($2,000) for such a show felt cheated.
This is a lesson for all of us to learn. A suggestion for some of the thousands of disgruntled patrons, I dare you, put out $500 each next year into the Soca Monarch fund to keep the Soca Monarch show alive again.
Machel can have his 41 shows any other Friday night in year 2024. Let us give all the vendors and all those who make their money on that particular Friday night a chance also. We cannot expect the Government to do it all when we want all the potholes repaired and the Hasely Crawford Stadium fully repaired.
Like a boss Machel tried something on Carnival Friday and forgot that his name is his brand. He did not do it Like Ah Boss, although he went smiling all the way to the bank.
An apology to the public of T&T would be graciously acceptable, because everyone loves Machel.
Trinbagonians, wake up, let the Soca Monarch reign come 2024, give all the other artistes a chance also.
Kudos to all the ladies who were all beautifully dressed up in their gorgeous sexy outfits for that show.