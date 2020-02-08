I wish to offer my heartfelt thanks to Machel Montano for his announcement that this is his final Machel Monday concert at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
The concert over the years, while it has brought joy to the hearts of many of his avid followers, has also brought headache, heartache, pain and mental strain to the residential community of Woodbrook in the vicinity of the National Stadium.
The concert has not been the problem but the noise from the fireworks at 10 p.m. and again at 3.30 a.m. has been a major issue. Last year, the impact of the 3.30 a.m. fireworks blasted residents out of their beds with the earth-shattering blasts that lasted for approximately 45 minutes.
I would like to suggest to Mr Montano and his managers/producers that they either source noiseless fireworks or have none. The fireworks are not necessary for the success of your concert as the quality of your shows have received rave reviews and popular support over the years.
I humbly ask Mr Montano and his team to consider the plight of the Woodbrook community, especially those closest to the Hasely Crawford Stadium, and not include fireworks.
Alban C Scott
Woodbrook