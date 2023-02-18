How unacceptable! The Machel One Show stated gates were to open at 6 p.m.
There were thousands of people at the gate who waited two and a half hours and more to get into the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
There were no announcements to indicate what created the delay.
His promoters take the people Trinidad and Tobago and the international crowd for granted. Absolutely no respect for patrons. Tickets are pricey.
My first time is my last time, and so many others in the crowd indicated the same. But this makes no difference to the main man. The show goes on for him. Regardless.
Caroline Williams
Morvant