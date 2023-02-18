How unacceptable! The Machel One Show stated gates were to open at 6 p.m.

There were thousands of people at the gate who waited two and a half hours and more to get into the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

There were no announcements to indicate what created the delay.

His promoters take the people Trinidad and Tobago and the international crowd for granted. Absolutely no respect for patrons. Tickets are pricey.

My first time is my last time, and so many others in the crowd indicated the same. But this makes no difference to the main man. The show goes on for him. Regardless.

Caroline Williams

Morvant

As soca’s endless vibrations turn 50

If you missed the Soca Monarch vibes all Friday night into yesterday, know that you are not alone. We, too, missed seeing our Caribbean and other cousins going toe-to-toe with the year’s top Trinbagonian soca acts, all vying for the title of International Soca Monarch.

Tyranny of Shallowness

Over the years, I have repeatedly called for an in-depth national consultation to give the Carnival much-needed revitalisation and direction. And one year ago, I lamented that “the excellent opportunity for comprehensive discussion and planning provided by the two-year Covid pause has been tragically wasted”. Instead of a road-map for 2023 and beyond, they produced a slogan “The Mother of all Carnivals”. Oh, the tyranny of shallowness in this country!

Rethinking and democratising access to university education

If we are serious about growing and stabilising our society, I reiterate that we must consider expanded access to university education. If we do not, we give up on the thousands of people, especially young men and those from rural and disenfranchised communities, with so much untapped potential, simply drifting. The naysayers seem bent on maintaining the status quo, or perhaps do not understand what expanded access means, so let us debunk the myths.

Go softly on utility rates

As someone who has long advocated the dismantling of over-generous subsidies for a number of goods and services, many readers may find my change in position opportunistic, and proceed to lump me with politicians who thrive on hollow rhetoric such as “freedom for the masses”, even the more vacuous slogan, “freeness for the masses”.

Will the old ways continue after the season of love?

The bacchanal has now started across Trinidad and Tobago, with thousands of visitors from all across the world coming to be part of what is consistently being called this year “The Mother of all Carnivals”.

Where’s the love, Mr Montano?

In the name of culture and for the love my family and I have for our very own Machel Montano, me being born and raised in the beautiful city of Siparia, I am writing this letter from One Show 2023.

I decided to sit and detail my emotions now being 1.18 a.m. and still awaiting anything resembling a concert. Let me begin by my journey here.