Having looked at the great opportunity given to Machel Montano and soca music in India, a product created in T&T, I must say it was a tremendous moment of pride for our country.
However, I think MM should have sung one of the songs in tribute to Ras Shorty I, since his daughter was also on stage with him, performing to over 120 million people.
The appropriate song, “Om Shanti”, would have been appreciated, and in keeping with the occasion.
It is now history that MM sang to his biggest audience in the world. Let’s hope he can pave the way to assist others along those lines.