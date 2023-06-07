Last Monday night, the Opposition Leader once again trotted out a number of well-worn untruths to share with her adoring, albeit dwindling, fan base. Per her latest attention-grabbing quote: “This LG elections is about you standing your ground against Rowley and his Government that wasted $250 million on rent for family, against the 250 Cabinet recusals, against them...paying over $1 billion to eat-a-food lawyers!”
Mrs Persad-Bissessar has clearly mastered the art of beating not one, not two, but three dead horses in a single sentence.
Clearly, she was somewhere else during the period 2010-2015 when a cabinet led by one so opposed to these issues would have been inclined to spare us the ill-effects of such perceived sins.
Where were you when the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Legal Affairs were collectively expending $4.585 billion between 2010 and 2015? Why were you not more insistent on recusals in your own cabinet when it came to such sensitive matters as LifeSport, Police Complaints Authority, Prisongate, the OAS bond, the Warner aAffair, the First Citizens IPO, the award of silk, Section 34, NP/Gopaul scandal, et al?
And, most significantly, regarding those same rentals that you enjoy harping on, why did you not do something about them when you led the government?
Simply put, if the rates were too high, why didn’t you renegotiate them? If the terms were onerous, why didn’t you cancel them? If the contracts were entered into fraudulently, why didn’t you forward that information to the TTPS (T&T Police Service) and DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)?
And, lastly, why did you pay rent faithfully while leaving one of those rentals unoccupied for five years?
Not to be outdone, Madam Opposition Leader also played this selection last Monday:
“This election, when they come to your gate for your vote, ask them where is the morality when over 100,000 workers have lost their jobs since 2015 and they’re offering workers four per cent, but Rowley hires a new foreigner as CEO at $180,000 per month.”
The hypocrisy of someone who recruited not one but two Canadians to fill the top two posts in the Police Service, and paid them collectively $234,000 per month, when there were numerous locals who would have “done de wuk” for a fraction of that. Where was your morality then?
How does one conflate being the head of an organisation that turned a profit after tax of $1.11 billion last year with a Public Service wage negotiation? Annualised, that salary represents just 0.2 per cent of Heritage Petroleum’s profit. (By comparison, the Public Service wage bill is over $10 billion annually, and the Public Service generates little by way of revenue.)
Would you have preferred instead to hire someone at a pay rate aligned with that of the highest paid members of the Public Service? Or would you have hired based solely on national origin and the lowest rate of compensation?
Or, perhaps, based on the examples of Reshmi Ramnarine at the SSA (Strategic Services Agency) and Ganga Singh at WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority), you would have been inclined to recruit based on personal relationship and political patronage? Where’s the transparency in that?
It has now become clear from her recent platform rhetoric that Mrs Persad-Bissessar has opted to separate her post-2015 Opposition Leader persona from that of her pre-2015 identity. She has long refused to accept her personal responsibility for all that went wrong during her time in office.
One can only suspect that for the sake of her sanity, she has put her failings as prime minister (lessons and all) into a box, and locked them away in the farthest reaches of her psyche.
Or perhaps she’s nothing more than a garden-variety hypocrite who will stop at nothing to get what she wants most. Either way, Have you no sense of decency, madam?