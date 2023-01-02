Madam President, I thank you most sincerely for your timely but unwanted sentiments regarding the state of the nation, attitude(s) of the citizens and the deficiencies in the governance of the nation. Indeed, Your Excellency, you’ve not disappointed, you’ve continued in the vein of talking down to us from your exalted office, paid for by taxpayers, in the same way that the current political directorate imposes themselves on the nation.
Only recently, the nation felt the heavy and tyrannical hand of the Government in a most malicious, hard-hearted, and inconsiderate budget. Only recently, the Central Bank put out data indicating the link between the increased gas prices and inflation (poverty), only to have the minister of finance stomp all over it. How is that for arrogance, Madam? Rightly, it behoves of your leadership to identify healthcare as deficient—case in point: 4,000-plus Covid deaths—yet a medical team got awards and was applauded by only yourselves for doing something they were paid for, and to date no improvement in healthcare.
My beef with your office goes on. Somehow, you’ve become detached like the Shamfas, Keiths, Marvins, thinking it’s all our fault, the people. What about the divers? Imagine how the mothers of their children must be feeling.
Don’t forget, disrespect to the office of the president started with Ms Rhoda Bharath and her assault on your predecessor. Just for the record, keyboard warriors are the last bastion of civil defence against the removal of rights, in legislation (eg, $100 cotton bills), the attitude of the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate. All we have left are the Anils, Victors, Phillips, and the Ground Reports, even though they are terrorised by TATT and the People’s National Movement Police Service.
We are forced to become savages, since we are governed by barbarians, Roman soldiers and plantation owners who hold no brief for crucifying Christ as well as whipping the back of Moses’ people. Seriously, rest the nation with your exercise gimmicks, you live next to the Queen’s Park Savannah, and the only time you’re there is for Independence celebrations on the back of a Regiment truck.
Fear not, milady, we’ve learnt not to expect anything else from such offices otherwise intended to serve the nation. May God bless our nation.