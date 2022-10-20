Magicians and their tricks

“Prestidigitation is what magicians use to perform some of their most elaborate tricks. Also known as sleight of hand, it employs the clever ruse of having one hand distract the eye with flashy but empty actions, while the real business is being conducted, with the other hand, away from sight.

Bad guys are much like magicians. Their ability to escape consequences depends on them keeping the true nature and full extent of their evil deeds away from the public’s eye. In fact, the most crafty, powerful and monied offenders come to be especially adept at prestidigitation, by dint of necessity.

As soon as a high-end wrongdoer is found out, the magic tricks begin. Delay is his absolutely essential ally. That’s why cases in T&T take forever. Every detail is appealed to the Privy Council. Every constitutional motion is explored.

Throughout the process, our eyes are riveted to the alleged mistakes or missteps the State has made in its attempts to present its case for an accounting in the exactly correct form, which no one is quite sure of, unless it is tested in court. Meantime, money continues to be spent, witnesses are wilting, and the public is getting fed up of waiting for justice.

What we are not seeing, what our eyes are being carefully drawn away from are the facts of the case, the evidence that has been uncovered, and the substance of the elaborate and egregious sins of one of the vilest, most shameless of creatures—the white-collar criminal.

Joanne Joseph

San Fernando

Nation mourns loss of Jomol

My sincere condolences go out to the family members of Jomol Modeste and all those connected to this nine-year-old boy from all around Trinidad and Tobago.

Others understand the pain, hurt and grief you are experiencing right now.

While words are too few to truly bring comfort to your soul, rest assured you are not in this alone. May God grant you strength, grace and peace in this hour of need.

The mystery of ‘KC’

Those of us familiar with Charles Dickens’ masterwork, Bleak House, know better than to get involved with lawyers (whether or not they have un-explained letters after their names).

The portrait for which we are so indebted to Dickens is, in our litigious world, manifested by the mysterious practice of referring to officers of the court as “Senior Counsel” or “King’s Counsel”.

Haiti on the brink

Haiti on the brink

As it now stands, armed gangsters have captured sections of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and the bloodbath continues. They have also blocked the entrance to the Varreux oil terminal, preventing the distribution of millions of gallons of gasoline and kerosene at a time when rising prices have put food and fuel out of reach of many Haitians.

An illusion of deception

While reading the various legal elements of the Nelson versus Al-Rawi case, my first thought was: does the average citizen in T&T even understand the legal jargon and ramifications of this matter?

What are NIB’s hours?

I would appreciate if you can highlight that we the citizens would like the relevant person/s of the National Insurance Board to confirm their hours of work. It is clearly stated 8 a.m. to 4.15 p.m. (cashier closes at 3 p.m.).

I visited the Barataria branch on Monday at 3.10 p.m., only to see the CLOSED sign up, and the security guard informing me that their office closes at 3 p.m.

