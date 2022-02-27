Maha Shiva Ratri the Great Night of Shiva

Of all the festivals we observe Shivratri is of special value as it commemorates the intervention of the Supreme Soul into the affairs of mankind. It is a reminder of what we should value as a successful society and acts as a cautionary tale to the unwary.
What is the spiritual significance of Maha Shiva Ratri and how we can benefit from the associated practices are questions we will explore in this piece.
The meaning of Maha Shiva Ratri translates as Great Night of Shiva. Great Night is a metaphor for the Iron Age. The last quadrant in the cycle of time. The cycle begins with the heavenly Golden and Silver Ages, but declines into the Copper and finally Iron Ages,
a period of confusion about existential issues like who am I, what is the purpose of life and who is God.
An important custom of Shivratri is reading of the Puranas, a body of ancient literature that covers a vast range of topics. Generally, study is considered the first guide to understanding. God is named as Shiva. His form is a point of self-effulgent light, famously represented by the stylised Lingam. He is further described as the embodiment of knowledge, mercy and love. The inspirational song “Satyam Shivam Sunderam” celebrates his nature of truth, benediction and beauty.
The Iron Age is characterised by corruption, vice and grief. In contrast to this decline of spiritual understandings, expertise in science and technology flourishes. Still, there is no long-term peace or happiness to be found. Neither experts, diplomats nor world leaders can find a solution. It is for this hopeless situation that Maha Shiva Ratri is the solution. The Supreme Soul, God Shiva, descends from “Paramdham”, His silent abode, to explain to human souls how to find relief from their sorrows.
A unique custom of Shivratri is “jagran”, that is staying awake. The Supreme Being advises that each one should consider himself a soul and remember God the Father with love. On the date of the festival devotees will stay awake all night and chant mantras. The purpose behind the recitation is to embody the message of the mantra. During the rest of the year one can awaken at “amritvela”, that is 4 a.m., and sit in remembrance of God. Through a mental union of the soul with the Supreme Soul our minds are gradually purified. A person with pure mind has willpower, clarity and sharp decision-making abilities.
Fasting is a common custom by which aspirants can regain self-control. One must apply determination and make a firm promise to stay away from something usually desired. Seekers may fast from food and drink as a reminder to keep the mind focused, or fast from lust, anger or greed to become a better person.
Making sacrifices is an accepted tradition among religious adherents worldwide in cementing their relationship with the Heavenly Father. Food items, which symbolically represent our physical bodies, are sacrificed in a fire to God Shiva. The significance is to let go of our identity as bodies and readopt our original identity as souls. This identity-change satisfies our spiritual thirst and facilitates our ability to sacrifice addictions associated with the body.
“Satsang”, which means true company, is an essential part of the occasion. People will travel long distances to gather at a Shiv mandir of their choice that they may be in the company of like-minded disciples. Truth in this context means eternal, that which will not change over time. Someone who recognises his immortal spiritual identity and lives their long-term values of honesty, harmony and patience can provide true companionship or Satsang.
For this festival, which is always a solemn occasion, there is fasting and study days before. On the date of Shivratri devotees will spend the night or some part of it at the temple with other celebrants. Then with concentration and sincere minds they will engage in Satsang, chanting and other rituals.
The symbolism of the festival is of the one who steps-out bravely into the night to do something different while the rest of the world sleeps. It is an opportunity to renew one’s view on life and rethink the question of: Who am I and what is my relationship with God? It is not difficult to tap into the energy of the celebration to make a mental shift towards a new outcome. May God bless us and our community on this auspicious occasion of Maha Shiva Ratri 2022.
Vijai Sadal
Brahma Kumaris