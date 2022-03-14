Maharaj as legal adviser to CoE not the wisest decision

I for one have come to terms with the fact: given our intensely polarised society along political lines, partisan politics is inherently rooted in all aspects of our daily lives. Even in sensitive matters involving human tragedies.
The Prime Minister, in announcing the replacement of the five-member Paria (investigative) Committee with a three-member Commission of Enquiry, blamed the Opposition for his change of mind.
However, I believe he chastised the Opposition to score political points and he, himself, saw the rationale in the Opposition’s call for a CoE.
Local and international experts have not only weighed in on the matter but have also alluded to flaws in Paria’s response.
The Government, therefore, has no choice but to act in a most responsible and circumspect manner. Based on professional opinion, a CoE provides greater transparency and public accountability.
To my mind, the appointment of Jamaican QC Dennis Morrison seems judicious but I squinted when Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj was announced as the legal adviser. Mr Maharaj’s reputation as a crafty defence lawyer precedes him. He, not unlike other reputable lawyers, has taught us that the law, to a large degree, is based on a tactful manipulation of facts to create doubt.
A “creative” lawyer like Mr Maharaj can unearth “facts” to satisfy both sides of an argument with the same vigour. The point I’m making is whether Mr Maharaj—whose illustrious career is built on representing one side of an argument (the side that pays him)—can really be perceived as an “independent” arbitrator when he is being paid by the Government to represent the interest of a government-owned state enterprise?
There’s the old legal adage to consider: justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. The “perceived” reputation of the three appointees matters.
To the average mind, it sounds as though in addition to investigating the diving tragedy, the Government is intent on building a legal defence should the matter reach the courts.
Mr Maharaj’s appointment will more than likely provoke speculation. Did the Government appoint Mr Maharaj to prevent the families of the divers from possibly securing his services (against the state)? Should the families sue Paria, will the state secure Mr Maharaj as its main defence lawyer? Forgive me, but I can’t seem to distinguish “Paria” from “the state/Government”.
Perception is after all reality.
Any investigation will of course consider established employment and safety policies. Not to mention unearth any serious gaps regarding safety and rescue. As a casual observer belonging to the ordinary class, I wish to add my two cents worth to the devastating tragedy. I’m in no way attempting to release the contractor from its responsibility and possible culpability.
However, Paria as an employer of both permanent staff and contractors, ought to have a sound safety policy guided by the OSHA act given the risky nature of its operations. How does Paria secure the services of contractors? I would like to think by way of a pre-qualification process.
Such a process would consider the contractor’s ability and track record, trained personnel, availability of required equipment, and most importantly, safety training and safety gear as stipulated by Paria.
Whether a company employs permanent employees or contractors, safety standards should not differ. And too, did Paria assign an inspector to overseer the job? If not, how does it determine the quality of work received and substantiate contractor payments?
Companies, more so industrial companies, ought to have a regimented safety policy and ensure that employees and contractors alike rigorously adhere to established standards. If this is not the case, something is dreadfully wrong.
All in all, my heart goes out to the families of all five men and I hope they will be treated fairly. The world is watching.
RP Joseph
San Fernando