Maintain your vehicle to save $$

At this point in its history, Trinidad and Tobago is not a surplus producer but, rather, a net buyer of fuel. As a result, recent increases in the price of crude oil have not translated into an “oil boom”, as many had hoped, but, instead, have incurred higher subsidy costs on the Treasury to pay for the fuel our citizens consume.
To share the burden, the Government has implemented relatively modest increases in fuel at the pumps. Super gasoline has seen an increase in price at the pump of approximately 20 per cent, while the prices of premium gasoline and diesel have been increased by approximately 17 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
These price increases are undoubtedly difficult for the average vehicle owner, but while we may not be able to swing world markets back in our favour, there are a number of small vehicle maintenance actions we can take to ensure we get the most out of every dollar we spend on fuel for our vehicles.
Here are some simple automotive maintenance tips to optimise fuel consumption efficiency and save money:
1. Frequently check tyre pressure
Most of us inflate our tyres only when they are visibly deflated, but we need to pay much more attention to proper tyre inflation. Ensuring your tyres are inflated to the optimum pressure, as suggested by the manufacturer, not only improves the life of your tyres and the safety of your vehicle but also improves the vehicle’s fuel economy. Studies have demonstrated proper tyre inflation can improve fuel economy from anywhere between 0.6 and three per cent.
2. Use the correct motor oil
Using the proper motor oil, as specified by the vehicle’s manufacturer, can improve your car’s fuel economy by one to two per cent.
3. Check air filters
It is true modern vehicles with computer-managed fuel injection are less sensitive to dirty filters than older carburetted vehicles. That being said, a modern engine may consume more than 10,000 litres of oxygen to burn every litre of fuel, and a sufficiently clogged air filter that restricts air flow can hamper acceleration, increase the amount of harmful emissions and reduce fuel economy.
4. Do regular engine tune-ups
Having your car’s engine properly tuned and working efficiently is critical. Tuning an undermaintained engine up to optimal performance can improve fuel economy by as much as four per cent. Resolving a serious problem such as a faulty oxygen sensor can improve fuel economy by as much as 40 per cent. It is always a good idea to refer to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommendations for guidance on engine tune-ups.
5. Drive less
The best way to save money on fuel is to drive less. Admittedly, this may not be a practical option for many of us, but it is worth considering. We all should take a serious look at the way we use our vehicles and examine whether there are any practical alternatives that could reduce our need to drive. It may be that under certain circumstances, using available public transport is a better option. Maybe there are times when “carpooling” with friends or colleagues may be a worthwhile option. Walking or cycling to a nearby destination is yet another option worth considering. The additional exercise has its own set of benefits.
Ultimately, while the price of crude oil is out of our control, those of us who own vehicles still have some measure of control over how much fuel we consume.
Hopefully, these vehicle maintenance tips will encourage vehicle owners to optimise their vehicle’s performance, thereby minimising the impact of fuel prices on their wallets while simultaneously improving the environment in some small way.
Andre Burkett
environmental engineer
St Augustine