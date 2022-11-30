In light of all the flooding disasters that are at present occurring across our country, it’s difficult to disregard the then-challenge by Dr Wayne Kublalsingh in attempting not to stop a highway project, but for those then in charge to reconsider the structure as it was proposed.
He pointed out the potential hazards in interchanging or substituting nature’s natural water courses and the destruction of already scarce greenery. He even went on to recommend an alternative proposal. His proposals were, however, not only rejected, but he was thoroughly humiliated by those in charge.
The absence of vigilant analysis before any large-scale State or private project begins can play a pivotal role in the eventual escalation of flooding situations.
Decades ago, long before the dualling of the Uriah Butler Highway, beginning in the vicinity of the Endeavour Flyover right up to the Guayamare area, there used to be what you could call small rivers on parts of both sides of the highway. Residents of the areas used these waterways to plant rice at the appropriate season. It was also a good source of fishes like cascadura, coscarab, guabina (waabeen), etc.
But those were not the only uses of these watercourses. These channels provided that vital function of effectively carrying the results of heavy rainfall to the Cunupia or Guayamare rivers, thereby keeping Endeavour, Charlieville and Chaguanas generally free from extensive flooding.
With all the developments that have taken place in these areas since, everything has changed.
The weather forecast must now be the most looked-at feature of our television news.
And this general pattern can be confirmed in most parts of our country. One only has to ponder on the developmental land modifications that were required for the Bamboo Junction flyover and its nearby huge shopping malls, or the massive industrial development west of the Uriah Butler Highway in the Guayamare area, and the resultant flood-prone state they have created in both these areas.
Yes, we need improved roadways, housing, industrial development, etc. What we don’t need is government administrations that undermine pragmatic evaluation and go on to endorse these developments simply for political and/or personal gain.
Of course as individuals and communities, we have our part to play by stopping the thoughtless, irresponsible dumping of bags of garbage in unseen off-road areas, the casual tossing of drink cans, plastic water bottles, etc, anywhere after use.
When cautioned about carelessly tossing these items about, we just shrug and move on. But we need to keep in mind there may be thousands of thoughtless people just like us all around. It all adds up, and has serious results.
Does Dr Kublalsingh, or anyone, still have solutions to offer the present administration and prominent private developers, and see if anything can be done, or even reversed, to avoid what clearly looks like flooding for a long time to come, more so given the present global climate changes? Or, after the billions spent on humungous physical changes (nationwide) on nature’s natural courses, is it too late?