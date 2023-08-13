Trinidad and Tobago is not a perfect nation, neither are our leaders. Infrastructure is imperfect, roads are deplorable, different sectors need significant improvement, and crime affects us all.

However, the governance of a nation is still necessary. Where there is no governance, people will do whatever seems right in their own eyes. We believe things are bad now in our beloved nation, but imagine if there was no governing structure.

Homes are imperfect, even with parents or guardians; religious organisations have flaws, and they have leaders. Businesses experience fraudulent activities, and they have chairmen and CEOs.

Our political leaders are humans, not God. They will do things in error and maybe deliberately at times, but one thing is certain: we need to have governance. The choice to vote or not to vote is a personal one. However, the wheels of governance must continue to turn, and we need all eligible voters to be part of the process.

Change what is not working and create what is missing. Listen carefully to what is being said on the campaign trail, pick sense from nonsense, be mature, and I plead with you to make a choice.

Marlon Stroud

It has been five years since Venezuelans began fleeing to this country in droves following the tightening of economic sanctions by the United States against the government of Nicolás Maduro. The impact of the massive and uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants has been life-changing for the thousands who landed in a country that has no structured arrangements for receiving them and managing their re-settlement.

So, I had liked two ­topics for my column today but then the chair memes came and interrupted the plan. I am sure most of you guys know about it, but even if you do not know, I am sure you have been seeing a lot of memes relating to a white folding chair and you were wondering what that was all about.

The UNC local government campaign recently took a very extreme turn, with the opposition leader using some very incendiary language to promote her latest crime-fighting policy stance. This of course is the "stand your ground" law which she proposes to enact along with a proliferation of guns to the public through FULs.

Will we restore Pan In Schools?

While steelbands across the nation erupted with euphoria over the first World Steelpan Day on Friday, the local manufacture of the instrument and the teaching of pan music in schools struggled and was eventually abandoned.

In 2001, for example, the School Steelband Music Festival participation moved from 40 to 110 schools, but there was strong objection by denominational boards and others about steel orchestras in some schools.

Karen Tesheira, a once up-and-coming member of Cabinet and former finance minister, has boldly emerged from the shadow of the People's National Movement.

She did not simply tender her resignation; she drop-kicked it and stomped on it, declaring "battered wife syndrome" by the PNM administration against the citizens as her reason for leaving.

