Trinidad and Tobago is not a perfect nation, neither are our leaders. Infrastructure is imperfect, roads are deplorable, different sectors need significant improvement, and crime affects us all.
However, the governance of a nation is still necessary. Where there is no governance, people will do whatever seems right in their own eyes. We believe things are bad now in our beloved nation, but imagine if there was no governing structure.
Homes are imperfect, even with parents or guardians; religious organisations have flaws, and they have leaders. Businesses experience fraudulent activities, and they have chairmen and CEOs.
Our political leaders are humans, not God. They will do things in error and maybe deliberately at times, but one thing is certain: we need to have governance. The choice to vote or not to vote is a personal one. However, the wheels of governance must continue to turn, and we need all eligible voters to be part of the process.
Change what is not working and create what is missing. Listen carefully to what is being said on the campaign trail, pick sense from nonsense, be mature, and I plead with you to make a choice.
Marlon Stroud