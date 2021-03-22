Make all wrongdoers pay

Recently an older gentleman was caught urinating on a plant in the Port of Spain city centre. In short order he was duly arrested and brought before the requisite court where he was called upon to answer for his transgression. No problem. This is how we maintain order in our society.
In another case it is alleged that one manager cost the beleaguered public utility, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), more than $64 million over a period of time by hiring hundreds if not thousands of workers after a restructuring exercise had paid out $360 million in VSEP to reduce the workforce. At this very moment he is enjoying a comfortable retirement.
There is a local expression that speaks of an individual “seeing trouble”. Certainly, the urinating gentleman falls into that category. He has to face a magistrate, maybe retain a lawyer, and perhaps be called upon to eventually pay a fine. He must have been inconvenienced and embarrassed by his arrest and the attendant publicity he suffered. He is seeing trouble.
But what about those other gentlemen and ladies in our society who are costing us so much more? The ones that are wreaking the real havoc on our day-to-day order. They depend on a cumbersome process, on overburdened police and a justice system that crawls along at a snail’s pace.
Unfortunately, we in society have grown so comfortable with the big-shot wrongdoers in our midst that the creme de la creme seem to have no problem hob-nobbing with them at various high class events, some even lavishly hosted by they themselves. Despite the wreckage they may have left in their wake we are pleased to look up to them and accord them the esteem reserved for those of their wealth and position.
It may even be that some people admire the smartness of the smart-man and the bold-facedness of the bad-john. Media seek them out for their studied opinions on a wide range of issues, even while the worst of well-founded allegations hang over their heads and sometimes even when they face the courts on charges. So, though citizens might be deterred from peeing in Port of Spain in the future, what message are we sending to those who do so much more untold and malicious damage? Is it that the bigger the crime, the less trouble you’ll see?
No matter how difficult it is, we must pursue these bad guys no matter where we find them, and make it not worth their while to do the wrong thing. That’s the only way we can really set our country in order. God willing.