Make boundaries clear

Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition Leader is taking full advantage of having granted herself the Senior Counsel (SC) designation. She appears to have created her own reality at the expense of our democratic system of governance.
Two recent events suggest that she is attempting to unilaterally rewrite the accustomed and traditional narrative concerning the role of the Opposition Leader, a narrative that our Constitution is almost silent about, thereby rendering any seemingly unconstitutional activity null and void.
Our Parliament is the highest legislative/law-making body in the country. Ours is a republic with a two-party and a bicameral parliamentary system made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Members of the former chamber are appointed and those of the latter are elected by their constituents at a general election. All members swear to fulfil their parliamentary duties in the best interest of the people.
The first of the seemingly unconstitutional events occurred when the Leader of the Opposition stated that she would not support any legislation proposed by the leader of the party that has the majority of support of the members of the House of Representatives i.e. the Prime Minister. Pre-determined or advance notice of lack of support by an opposition can never be in the best interest of the electorate! Reneging, at the last minute, on any pre-determined decisions leaves the electorate in doubt as to the original intent.
The other event relates to the Opposition Leader having written the Indian Prime Minister asking for a gift of Covid-19 vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago. She beat me to it! What a relief it was to discover that our Minister of Health, the consignee, had already communicated with our High Commissioner in New Delhi on this matter and that “a third party cannot negotiate on behalf of the Government!” Shouldn’t a Senior Counsel have known this?
The Oxford Concise English Dictionary offers two definitions of the word politician: 1. A person who is professionally involved in politics, especially as a holder of an elected office. 2. Chiefly US —a person who acts in a manipulative and devious way, typically to gain advancement.
Should more attention be paid to the roles of our elected and selected parliamentarians via our Constitution?