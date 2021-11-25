Make Covid vaccination mandatory

IN light of the recent spike of Covid-19-related deaths, which is threatening to collapse our healthcare system, I hereby call on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to make vaccination mandatory.
While the world moves ahead to herd immunity and a normal life, we in Trinidad and Tobago continue to struggle with convincing a nation to take the vaccine. It is evident that no amount of bouff in any number of news conferences has made or will make any noticeable difference.
Just as safe zones have been established for vaccinated citizens, it is my recommendation that the Government apply measures that it has recommended for the private sector to itself!
To enter and do all Government business, you must be vaccinated. This should apply to all Government employees, including doctors, nurses, Ministry of National Security and all who work in the public sector.
It should also include vaccination if you wish to patronise groceries and other stores, including all modes of transport.
Covid-19 mitigation can no longer be treated with kid gloves. While everyone’s life is theirs to live recklessly as they wish, the unvaccinated are contracting Covid-19 and putting the healthcare system under such a strain that its collapse is imminent.
Pundit Satyanand Maharaj
Satya Anand Ashram
Aranjuez