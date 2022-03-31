Make facts clear, allay Covid fears

Trinidad and Tobago featured prominently in a BBC World News report published on Wednesday (https://www.bbc.com/news/education-60846683) on school closures, with this country among the 23 countries that kept children out of physical school for the longest time.
A missing dimension in the BBC report is that even with primary schools due to re-open fully on April 19, many parents will not be sending their children due to concerns about Covid-19. Such worry is quite understandable after two years of relentless fear-mongering by health officials and the media.
Parents have been told that children have died from the virus or are at high risk of being hospitalised. There was even a report from the Ministry of Health that a newborn baby had died from Covid, quietly changed two weeks later when prematurity was instead listed as the cause of death.
The fact is, no healthy child has died from Covid (all child deaths involved serious chronic illnesses) and the odds of a child having a severe reaction from Covid are lower than them dying in a fire or drowning.
The Government and the media need to make these facts clear to parents to persuade them to send their children back to physical school.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport