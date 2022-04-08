Make food production priority

The Express editorial of April 7 on the land matter was extremely relevant and focuses attention on a festering sore which both major political parties seek to place on the front burner only when in opposition.
They take turns accusing each other of malfeasance in the allocation of State lands while ensuring that these transactions remain hidden in bureaucratic entanglement.
However, the injustice is not limited to “the pillaging of the public’s wealth for private gain” but even more egregiously the denial of use of public resources for use in developing the country’s productive capacity.
Invariably those lands are never utilised for development of the agricultural sector but for personal enrichment of selected individuals with no regard for the needs of the country.
Arable agricultural lands are diverted to use by industrial enterprises yet we claim to be concerned about our overwhelming food import bill.
The reason is of course that agriculture is not a source of quick income as it takes months if not years for dividends to be realised.
The focus of every administration is always to seek to quickly increase income instead of ensuring conservation in equal measure of the country’s limited finances.
We acknowledge that we cannot sustain our present level of imports yet our leaders continue to pursue the almighty dollar to the exclusion of all else.
The overwhelming focus on the energy sector is evidence of our one-sided, unbalanced economy and the bane of citizens concerned with the overall development of the society.
The blathering of the Government notwithstanding, the citizenry must ensure that the need for local food production must be made a priority on the nation’s agenda to ensure sustainable development of our country.
Karan Mahabirsingh