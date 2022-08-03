GOOGLE has done well. It has told the world that the pan was born and nurtured in Trinidad and Tobago. This may put to rest the attempts by many impostors to claim paternity to the only musical instrument created in the 20th century. We should be proud.
We have been doing a bad job in protecting an invaluable patrimony. Instead of using our cultural diversity to promote this national treasure, we allowed cultural insularity to treat it as a foster child.
I was shocked a decade ago while in South Africa to be told by a group of young children in a pan class in Soweto that this musical instrument had its origin in Jamaica. They even asked where in Jamaica is Trinidad and Tobago. Some said the pan started in the US. None said it was from Trinidad and Tobago.
A Canadian businessman domiciled in South Africa was teaching a group of children how to play the pan. Michael Rea had taken about 100 children between the ages of five and 12 years off the streets of Soweto, providing them with facilities for education and music in a group named Soweto Marimba Youth League (SMYLe).
They were playing the marimba and the pan. He had brought to Soweto some old tenor pans donated by a nightclub in Canada. The pans had not been tuned for years. But the children were playing them as if they were new.
In 2013, the Exodus Steel Orchestra, through its manager Ainsley Mohammed and the late Wendy Wilshire, toured South Africa and Zimbabwe. They were sympathetic to the plight of SMYLe and agreed to donate the Exodus pans to them. Exodus agreed, but requested that they be refunded the cost of transporting the instruments to SA. It amounted to $132,000. The High Commission placed the matter in the hands of the then-Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Trinidad.
Both the then-foreign minister Winston Dookeran and tourism minister Gerald Hadeed supported the project. When I left Pretoria in 2015, the instruments were safely stored in the basement of the high commissioner’s residence. Seven years later, that issue is still outstanding.
Wilshire and her SA counterpart, Nozipho Ndiweni, had worked with the high commission to correct the pan paternity misinformation. We were invited by Education Africa coordinator Joan Lithgow in a joint sponsorship of the International Marimba and Steelpan Schools Festival. This festival attracted steel orchestras from schools across southern Africa and overseas. It was a weekend festival. At the 2014 festival, renowned pan soloist Andy Narell was one of the judges. The high commissioner had donated a challenge trophy and R3,000 to the school winning the pan competition.
The pan was also featured in Wilshire’s Dare2Discover Caribbean Mas Feeva in the SA municipality of Bela Bela. The municipality had placed the carnival on its calendar of events.
I should have been surprised that South African children were being taught to play the pan even though they did not know where the pan instrument originated. But I wasn’t. You see, after having established diplomatic relations with the Republic of South Africa in 1994, our high commission on Lawley Street, in Pretoria, did not have a name plate on its wall or a national flag on a flagpole to identify our country up to 2011. Apart for some colour Carnival photos pasted on the wall of the cramped reception room, there was nothing there to introduce T&T to the people of South Africa.
Why? I enquired from the Head of Chancery. She told me zoning regulations prevented any display that would identify the commercial use of the building. I learnt afterwards that there was no such prohibition. In 2011, for the first time, there was a national flag flying and name plates on the four diplomatic properties belonging to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in Pretoria. And a tenor pan, the sitar, harmonium and tabla are on display in the foyer.