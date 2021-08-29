I looked at CNN last week where a doctor explained the frustration and tiredness of doctors and nurses, how hard it is to watch patient after patient die when a vaccination could have saved their lives.
He likened the Covid-19 Delta variant to a lion in your backyard. To escape you could hide inside your house. In this context the vaccination is your house offering safety. Vaccinate. Slam the door and escape certain death.
Should we tell this story to the T&T trade unions? Our trade unions appear more interested in hoping to make some dollars fighting useless cases. Who should pay what percentage of the cost for PCR tests for the unvaccinated? At what price? TT$1,000 or $1,500? If you are temporarily laid off, crapaud smoke your pipe.
In this year of Our Lord, 2021, T&T trade unions are past their ‘sell-by’ date. How many trade union leaders will admit to being themselves already fully vaccinated? Why advocate against both private sector and government asking/demanding that essential workers be vaccinated?
What can any trade union really do for you in the face of a virus that only understands destroying your lungs and taking away your very last breath? What are your last words before being very kindly placed in a coma to ease suffering?
The First World has decided that mandatory vaccinations are the only defence against the marauding Delta variant.
As we say in local parlance: If the priest could play, who is we?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin