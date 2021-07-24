Make life jackets mandatory on open vessels

Once more, the families of seafarers are left to mourn the death of their relatives out at sea. This time the victims are two fishermen who apparently were attacked by pirates.
The incidents of people drowning at sea have become far too prevalent. It is time the authorities make the wearing of life jackets on open vessels mandatory. This would help to save the lives of many people, whether they are fishermen or people on pleasure trips.
The fact is life jackets save lives. This is a clear common-sense solution. Now that the police have established a marine unit, it should make the mandatory wearing of life jackets at sea enforceable.
The necessary legislation needs to be enacted with very stiff penalties since it is very costly and time-consuming for the Coast Guard and the Police Marine Unit to search for the bodies of people lost at sea.
I think the Office of the Attorney General needs to fast-track the preparation of legislation for the compulsory wearing of life jackets in open vessels at sea.
Leslie Gilkes
Palmiste