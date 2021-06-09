The announcement by the Prime Minister of the impending reopening of more services is welcome. The call to vaccinate and operate is encouraging.
Because of this, the Lotto Agents Committee is appealing to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to consider providing vaccines for its agents and operators as we were considered essential before the SoE.
We believe that we should be given priority as we account for a significant amount of revenue for our country. This would in turn redound to the benefit of all parties and citizens involved.
This revenue stream would greatly assist the Government in funding its social programmes, even purchasing of vaccines, as well as assisting in other areas of need.
Dean Persad
chairman, Lotto Agents Committee.