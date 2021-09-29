Make noise or perish

If Oppenheimer’s journal of climatic change is to be believed, then we are in the late stage of a climate crisis.
Once again, the international community meets in Glasgow, Scotland, in November at COP26 (the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference).
For Trinidad and Tobago, we have done well to embrace alternative forms energy so far. However, we are caught in no man’s land, being a Small Island Developing State (SID) that contributes minute amounts of carbon to the global aggregate, yet maintaining healthy trading relationships with the top three global carbon emitters in the US, China and India, which contribute 49.59 per cent of the global total.
We obviously can’t do without our Chinese electronics, Indian pharmaceuticals nor American everything else—so what exactly can we do when the negotiation table opens up?
We must use platforms such as COP26 as opportunities for activism, something that is not foreign to us given our rich history of trade unionism and sociopolitical revolution.
Our neutral diplomacy as a small state may work for Venezuela or Israel/Palestine, but it won’t work for carbon emissions.
Climate change is the greatest threat to global security that will adversely affect small states such as ours. There is no time left for using another summit to simply “show our face”. If the developed world is busy playing politics, I urge this administration to take with it the dire nature of this crisis to Glasgow and at least make an earnest attempt to remind larger nations their children’s future is also on the line.
Jade-Mark Sonilal
Arouca