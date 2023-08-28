Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey Moore, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have successfully engaged the United Nations General Assembly in having August 11 annually proclaimed as World Steelpan Day.
Shouldn’t we then, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, be focusing on pan the instrument—individually, collectively, as NGOs, as businesses, as steelbands, as pannists and budding pannists, as pan manufacturers and pan tuners, pan lovers of all ages, as students, professionals, as tradesmen, as educators, as musical ambassador, as being a route to economic and social development, as being a national developmental tool, as a team-builder and an income-earner, an instrument that is our gift to the world of music–so as to ensure that it is officially proclaimed as Trinidad and Tobago’s National Musical Instrument thereby elevating its national and international status to that of ALL our National Emblems and Symbols e.g. the Flag, the Coat of Arms, the Birds, etc?
Martin Daly, SC, in his latest Sunday Express column headlined “Long-Standing Policy Deficiencies”, stated that “we better get serious about practical measures toward the further elevation of pan.”
Permanent identification re its place of origin is of utmost importance!
In short, pan must be officially proclaimed/identified/christened in the land of its birth as being Trinidad and Tobago’s National Musical Instrument! Interestingly enough, some may argue that pan is our first national because it preceded our attainment of Independence.
Are you a right-thinking Trinbagonian? I am!