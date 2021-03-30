Make Phagwa a public holiday like Guyana, Suriname

Phagwa, or Holi, is an energetic, fun and euphoric festival found in Sanatan Dharma (the Eternal Religion/Dharma) or Hinduism.
The “festival of spring” embodies new beginnings, love, happiness, a triumphant reinvigorated spirit and honours the harvest season.
It represents the triumph of dharma (righteousness) over adharma (ignorance and misdeeds).
Holi derives its name, Phagwa, from the Hindu month Phalgun. Phagwa has been celebrated for almost 160 years by the Indo-Caribbean Hindus in countries such as Trinidad, Guyana and Suriname and involves the throwing of colours, made in the abeer (powder) or gulal (liquid) form.
As a nationally celebrated festival by so many citizens of Trinidad and Tobago it is about time Phagwa (Holi) got its due as a national/public holiday.
Here’s why Phagwa/Holi should be a public holiday. It is one of the greatest visual festivals and cultural assets in Trinidad and Tobago which is unfortunately unrecognised unlike Divali, Christmas or Carnival.
So far, Hindus have only one public holiday in Trinidad and Tobago. It’s about time to add another festival to the calendar for Hindus and for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Holi involves a night and day of intense and rigorous physical activity dissimilar to any other religious festival.
In this divine re-enactment of Krishna’s love for Radha, Hindus and other participants are sure to want a day off from school and work to restore their energy.
If food preparation and lighting deyas are exhausting for Divali, then Holi certainly deserves its due.
Yet, a myriad of other reasons exist to catapult Holi to a public holiday upgrade.
A government holiday would mean that Holi’s thousands of participants right in Trinidad and Tobago might have better government funding to help with the setting up of facilities enabling the public to have improved access to water, restrooms, security, and other necessities.
Phagwa would barely use a fraction of the cost of Carnival but the festival could potentially generate more as it grows.
Phagwa as a public holiday could bring an influx of tourists, both Trinidadians living abroad and foreigners who want to celebrate but don’t feel like going all the way to India.
Yet, this would not affect Holi’s sacred status, especially if it is designated a Hindu festival much like Divali retains its signature feel of a religious festival still enjoyed by many.
A holiday helps preserve history, language, music and other forms of religion and culture.
On the day of celebration numerous groups of celebrators and musicians are travelling throughout the country singing, dancing and playing.
Holi includes some of Trinidad and Tobago’s rarer folk song practices that can be saved and preserved for posterity through a recognition of the festival: tassa drumming, its own national treat, the playing and singing of chowtaal, pichkaree, taan-singing and bhajans.
Chowtaal, of a more religious aspect, is especially sung on Phagwa and hails from the indentured people’s Northern Indian origins in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with their Bhojpuri Hindi dialect. Preserving chowtaal preserves the Bhojpuri Hindu dialect to the Caribbean region.
A holiday preserves sacred knowledge. The bonfire of Holika Dahan along with the ritual of splashing colours constitutes a myriad of spiritual, environmental and medicinal benefits all having purifying properties, especially form the ancient organic plant-based sources of the colours.
A holiday would help Holi’s holy knowledge to be nationally appreciated.
Phagwa (Holi) is a transnational festival. Due to its inherent ecstatic nature, the fun festivities of Phagwa are an international phenomenon and catch the attention of the world.
During Holi partakers feel more socially relaxed and the norm is overturned on social boundaries. There is a spirit of playfulness and inclusivity for all members of society to join the festivities.
Naturally, this entices many non-Hindus to participate. While non-Hindus and Hindus alike need to be conscious of Holi’s history, Hindu origins and respect its spiritual and religious significance to the Hindu religion, Holi lends itself to crossing ethnic and religious boundaries in the manner it’s celebrated and how many others join in the fun.
It is like many of the other festival and holidays in Trinidad and Tobago where tantamount participants partake. It is not only the Hindus who need access to better funding, facilities, security and a day of rest but also Phagwa’s many non-Hindu merrymakers as well.
Last but not least, Holi is holy. My academic paper presented at the NCIC’s First International Phagwa Conference (FIPC) in Trinidad and Tobago in March 2021 was entitled, “The cultural appropriation, secularisation, sacrilege, desecration and desacralisation of Phagwa (Holi)”.
As Holi grows internationally, it will have social problems. One of the best ways to stop the appropriation of a religious festival and respect its origins is to make it a national holiday or a globally recognised day like International Yoga Day was done in India under PM Narendra Modi, curbing detachment of yoga to Hinduism.
As a rare national holiday in only a handful of countries it would practically be a Trinidad and Tobago exclusive.
Trinidad and Tobago will stand out in the world in recognising Holi as a national holiday. Our neighbours in Guyana and Suriname have already made Phagwa a public holiday. Let us follow suit.
Phagwa’s recognition as a national festival celebrating and establishing its indigenous Hindu identity impedes further desacralisation while harnessing all its incredible output for all to experience.
Therefore, I would like to take the opportunity graciously provided by the Express newspaper to make an official request to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago on behalf of our citizenry to designate Holi as a public holiday that benefits everyone and maintains Holi’s Hindu spiritual ethos.
Sita Ram.
Nisha Ramracha
via e-mail