I love Mr Martin Daly’s column on “Dots ten to Twelve” and I appeal to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to take him up on it.
Yes, indeed as suggested make the City of Port of Spain the Steelband Capital of the world, in a well lit and safe environment. This would be one of enormous financial value to Trinidad and Tobago. In order for this to be a success the Government needs to put emphasis on fixing the city of Port of Spain to include repairing the pavements, pave the streets, make it user-friendly for everyone, to include people on wheelchairs, walkers and those with walking sticks.
Many seniors from all over the world would love to go the a Steelband Capital to hear our phenomenal steelband product. To read on the walls of this theatre all the information where the pan came from, with all the relevant stories of the life work of the pioneers and explanation of the science of the work that went into the invention. Let us make it our own Carnegie Hall.
This theatre as mentioned by Mr Daly should be built in East, West , North and South of T&T.