This past month most of Trinidad and Tobago would have observed, or continue to observe, some form of spiritually religious time. For my Christian brothers and sisters, Lent and Easter; Muslims, Ramadan; Hindus, Hanuman Jayanti; and Shouter Baptists, their own special holiday as well.

We are by far one of the most diverse and spiritual people in the world. We are a very praying, God-fearing people, so why all the crime and violence against one another? Has God forsaken us, or have we forsaken all the morals and values we once believed in?

To answer these and other questions, we must first understand what violence means.

The Encyclopedia of Psychology defines violence as “an extreme form of aggression, such as assault, rape or murder”. There are many causes of violence, including frustration, exposure to violent media, violence in the home or neighbourhood, and a tendency to see other people’s actions as hostile even when they are not.

Certain situations also increase the risk of aggression, such as drinking, insults and other provocations. I am certain many of us would read the newspaper and try to fathom the reason a sibling would chop another over money, or why someone would violently invade the home of an elderly person to rob them.

According to Harley Therapy Blog, the most common motivations for violence can be viewed as inappropriate attempts to handle emotions. Often, violence is the medium used by an individual to openly express their feelings, such as anger, frustration or sadness. Other times, violence can be considered a form of manipulation for individuals to try to get what they want or need.

Aggressive behaviour can also be used as a form of retaliation—a means by which one “evens the score”. Finally, violent behaviour is sometimes caused because people grow up seeing violence openly displayed. Violence then becomes learned as an “appropriate” way to behave.

If you or someone you know is at risk or displaying violent behaviour, it is important to seek professional assistance. Contacting the proper authorities, such as your local police or an abuse hotline, can help provide guidance on how to properly handle the situation.

We as a people have the power to make our beautiful nation what we would like it to be. Let us end the blame game—blaming one another, blaming the Government and, most importantly, stop blaming the youths.

The Government continues to put policies and programmes in place for our development. Let us find solutions to begin this transition, explore and take advantage of some of the programmes offered by the Government—community development programmes, Ministry of Youth Development and National Service. Information is at your fingertips on all social media and Government websites.

The tools are being provided; we just have to use them correctly and disregard those who profess doom and gloom for their selfish gain. If we have love, integrity and knowledge within us, then we can instil those traits and more in our children and the ones whom we serve as guardians, for the greater good of our children, our future and the future of our country.

Nigel Seenathsingh

San Fernando

