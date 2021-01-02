Coming events cast their shadows before them. Pay attention to the news and you can generally foretell when something momentous is about to happen. Like the closing weeks of 2020. The question then is: what do we owe each other? Are we going to round down the risks to zero, forgetting those risks add up to a monumental one for the less fortunate?
In the first story, the contempt by the powerful for the less fortunate could not be clearer. The Port of Spain Mayor argued that “the homeless populating the streets do not fit into the grand scheme...the redevelopment of Port of Spain”. An unnamed source intoned, “Stop pitying the homeless. Get them off the streets.” While both acknowledged the presence of mental health issues, this person accused, “They prefer to misbehave...”. The solution? Hide them in a building.
Within days, there were two stories that undermined this hubris. The sad story of Angelys, the Venezuelan migrant, told of a swift decline from high ambition, doing the right thing, to job loss, scraping to live, mental health issues, to being a “nobody”, to untimely death.
At the George Street soup kitchen on Christmas Day, it was reported that “elderly men hobbling on canes, single parents, infirm, teenagers, and several children joined the queue”. The supervisor explained, “Needy people have come....people lost their jobs.... could not work....people were furloughed....ran out of cash. We had people from Belmont and Maraval...”. Covid-19 is not only a health issue, it is also an economic one. There but for the grace of God, go I.
The Caricom ruling in a trade dispute between Dominica and Jamaica over soap raw material can be the trigger for the disintegration of the organisation. It was cryptically reported that “the Jamaican government is examining the issue to prepare a response”.
What does this mean for the development of the regional economy and for our own manufacturers? If this matter sours, then our pain will be real. The Caricom Secretary-General, in his year-end message, was silent about trade issues. Where will we find statesmen to deliver our region from impending danger?
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) then added that 2020 was “the deepest single-year economic contraction since 1975”, while projecting double-digit declines in real gross domestic product (GDP) for some of our important markets. It said, “Caribbean economies that depend on external demand from advanced economies are not likely to see a full return to pre-Covid-19 levels of economic activity for some time.” Does this mean more of us will become vagrants?
The National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) story about shortages in local animal food is a harbinger. On top of job losses, in 2021, we will be facing food shortages and higher prices. Will we use debt and draw down foreign exchange to keep the economy going?
What will we do about this risk of severe social dislocation, possibly accompanied by civil unrest? We could value each other as human beings made in the likeness of God and help the less fortunate. We could collaborate with the non-governmental organisation (NGO) sector stalwarts to ensure help reaches those in need. Or we can say it is a problem over there and move on. Let other people see about it.
Twenty twenty-one awaits our decision.
Noble Philip
Blue Range