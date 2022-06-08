I have noted with great interest the comment of Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar regarding her perception that some “higher-ups” (authority figures) in some local news media houses are racists, biased against the UNC, and pro-PNM. I presume she is referring to editors, sub-editors, chief executive officers, managing directors, etc.
In this connection, she specifically singled out the T&T Guardian newspaper for special attention, having regard to the recent departure of one of its journalists, and the damning allegations by that journalist that her extremely high standards for integrity and ethics were incompatible with the toxic environment that prevailed within that media house.
It is my considered view that this matter ought not to be swept under the carpet. It is not “chupidness”. We, the members of the public, deserve a comprehensive public response from that media house since freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society, and must be guarded jealously by reputable media houses as, no doubt, the Guardian professes to be. The Guardian must respond to the allegations so that we can judge for ourselves where the truth lies.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar is the leader of the Opposition in our Parliament. However, she claims some journalists have confessed to her that, against their will/better judgment, they were instructed by “higher-ups” to ask certain inappropriate/offensive questions, designed merely to embarrass and denigrate the UNC, and its political leader.
Does the leader of the Opposition not recognise that she is a public figure?! She needs to tell us what were some of the questions asked of her that she considered to be inappropriate/offensive. Certainly, “bedroom matters” are out of bounds. But, matters related to the policies, programmes, plans, etc, of her party, and the character, ethics and integrity of the leader and her team are par for the course.
What is equally disturbing to me, if not more so—if Mrs Persad-Bissessar is to be believed—is that some of our journalists are so unprofessional that they will apologise for doing their job. If that is true, this is a sad state of affairs, and demonstrates the need for proper training of those journalists, and for a more robust recruitment exercise to ensure prospective journalists are persons of unquestionable integrity and fit for purpose.
Editors and sub-editors no doubt have a supervisory role in media houses. Journalists, especially new recruits, must recognise that like in the game of chess, one is sometimes too close to the board to see all the moves.
The editors and sub-editors are usually vastly experienced journalists, and they may seek to assist the junior journalists by suggesting certain basic questions that ought to be asked of a prospective interviewee.
Moreover, where there is an apparent lack of balance in a draft report submitted by a junior journalist, the editor/sub-editor is obligated to ask that journalist to review what had been submitted. It is not a free-for-all. The editors/sub-editors are not simply rubber stamps.
In this context, we saw recently the outcome of sloppy work by a journalist and her editor/sub-editor in the recently decided libel case won by Government Minister Adrian Leonce.
The working journalists at media houses must make every effort to be balanced in the conduct of their work. The editors and sub-editors have a duty to ensure their charges adhere to the best traditions and highest standards of journalism.
The journalists are not columnists. When I read the articles by some columnists, I take what is proffered with a grain of salt. Some of these persons are bitter like bile. They use their poisoned pens to advance their own personal agendas.
We know who some of those persons are, and in many other instances we can read between the lines.
This situation is not unique to T&T. In the US, some columnists/commentators have a particular bias, political or otherwise, and are honest enough to say or state so when offering comments on certain matters. It is my hope that we, in T&T, will soon adopt that practice.
Many of our columnists/commentators hide behind the shield that they are independent observers, when that is obviously not so. The dishonestly is palpable and pathetic.