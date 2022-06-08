Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

I have noted with great interest the comment of Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar regarding her perception that some “higher-ups” (authority figures) in some local news media houses are racists, biased against the UNC, and pro-PNM. I presume she is referring to editors, sub-editors, chief executive officers, managing directors, etc.

In this connection, she specifically singled out the T&T Guardian newspaper for special attention, having regard to the recent departure of one of its journalists, and the damning allegations by that journalist that her extremely high standards for integrity and ethics were incompatible with the toxic environment that prevailed within that media house.

It is my considered view that this matter ought not to be swept under the carpet. It is not “chupidness”. We, the members of the public, deserve a comprehensive public response from that media house since freedom of the press is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society, and must be guarded jealously by reputable media houses as, no doubt, the Guardian professes to be. The Guardian must respond to the allegations so that we can judge for ourselves where the truth lies.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar is the leader of the Opposition in our Parliament. However, she claims some journalists have confessed to her that, against their will/better judgment, they were instructed by “higher-ups” to ask certain inappropriate/offensive questions, designed merely to embarrass and denigrate the UNC, and its political leader.

Does the leader of the Opposition not recognise that she is a public figure?! She needs to tell us what were some of the questions asked of her that she considered to be inappropriate/offensive. Certainly, “bedroom matters” are out of bounds. But, matters related to the policies, programmes, plans, etc, of her party, and the character, ethics and integrity of the leader and her team are par for the course.

What is equally disturbing to me, if not more so—if Mrs Persad-Bissessar is to be believed—is that some of our journa­lists are so unprofessional that they will apologise for doing their job. If that is true, this is a sad state of affairs, and demonstrates the need for proper training of those journalists, and for a more robust recruitment exercise to ensure prospective journalists are persons of unquestionable integrity and fit for purpose.

Editors and sub-editors no doubt have a supervisory role in media houses. Journalists, especially new recruits, must recognise that like in the game of chess, one is sometimes too close to the board to see all the moves.

The editors and sub-editors are usually vastly experienced journalists, and they may seek to assist the junior journalists by suggesting certain basic questions that ought to be asked of a prospective interviewee.

Moreover, where there is an ­apparent lack of balance in a draft report submitted by a junior journalist, the editor/sub-editor is obligated to ask that journalist to review what had been submitted. It is not a free-for-all. The editors/sub-editors are not simply rubber stamps.

In this context, we saw recently the outcome of sloppy work by a journalist and her editor/sub-editor in the recently decided libel case won by Government Minister Adrian Leonce.

The working journalists at media houses must make every effort to be balanced in the conduct of their work. The editors and sub-editors have a duty to ensure their charges adhere to the best traditions and highest standards of journalism.

The journalists are not ­columnists. When I read the articles by some columnists, I take what is proffered with a grain of salt. Some of these persons are bitter like bile. They use their poisoned pens to advance their own personal agendas.

We know who some of those persons are, and in many other instances we can read between the lines.

This situation is not unique to T&T. In the US, some columnists/commentators have a particular bias, political or other­wise, and are honest enough to say or state so when offering comments on certain matters. It is my hope that we, in T&T, will soon adopt that practice.

Many of our columnists/commentators hide behind the shield that they are independent observers, when that is obviously not so. The dishonestly is palpable and pathetic.

Not in the public interest

In the wake of his departure from the Cabinet in March this year, the former minister of agriculture raised an alarm concerning the conduct of some of the employees at the ministry.

He said he had had cause to superintend the suspension of three officers in that ministry over widespread concerns about fraud in the management of State lands. To his utter surprise, he said those officers had been reinstated in their positions, without any recourse to him and the allegations he had levelled against them.

Plumbing pupil rage

School fights are not new. For as far back as anyone can remember, the schoolyard has been a place where teenagers, in particular, settle scores.

What is new is the magnifying of school violence through camera phones and video posts on social media, which add an entirely different and more dangerous dynamic to the traditional school fights.

A rose by any other name is still a rose

I have just completed reading a text entitled Why Should We Be Called ‘Coolies’? by Dr Radica Mahase. It is based on her PhD thesis and was first published in 2020.

And after reading and digesting the historical hatred and bigotry heaped upon our East Indian forefathers, I regained the inner strength from Dr Mahase’s text to say now that I fully support Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting Camille Robinson-Regis in her place for attempting to belittle and shame the East Indian name bestowed upon her by culture and heritage—especially when she, Camille Robinson-Regis, still holds on to her “slave name”.

Please stop the name-calling

The recent fiasco with name-calling between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad-Bissessar must stop immediately, and all interested parties on both sides must also stop it.

Name-calling to prove that one is superior or to belittle the other party only leads to divisiveness in society. This is a backward step for humanity. We cannot afford to put out someone else’s candle in order for ours to shine. This type of behaviour is the reason why our society can’t move forward—because we are stuck in the morass of hatred for one another, whether it is colour, finances, class or, in this case, name.

Tobago’s poor customer service

Something is wrong with the culture at the Tobago Immigration office, where one officer in particular is allowed to speak in an abusive, ignorant, insulting and rude manner excessively and unnecessarily.

It’s a problem not just at the Immigration office, but many parts of Tobago where good and professional customer service is very difficult to find, and it has worsened over the years.