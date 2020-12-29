Make the right choice

Recent stories in the electronic and print media on the prolific sales of fireworks for the end-of-year celebrations are alarming and cause for serious concern.
As curator of the Emperor Valley Zoo, I cannot help but recall the fatal consequences of fireworks just last year on one of our kangaroos, named Joey—an incident that outraged the nation.
During these times of celebration, we at the zoo experience a nerve-wracking time, taking measures to protect our animals from the trauma of the explosive noises and hoping there are no deaths or injuries.
It appears, though, that this has been quickly forgotten or ignored by some people, as the media images show a stash of fireworks waiting to be set off. I understand fireworks are allowed, but good sense doesn’t need to be legislated.
It will do us well to think beyond the few moments of pretty outbursts in the sky and instead consider the harmful effects on animals, elderly people in society and children—all those who are especially vulnerable.
Studies show that the effects of fireworks on animals can be observed very clearly in zoos.
It has been shown that the noise of fireworks makes several animals very nervous and fearful. In addition, firecrackers are poisonous, and their explosion releases harmful particles such as fine dust that is toxic to inhale.
Once again, the zoo will do what is required to keep our animals safe, but this should not have been needed if people made the right choice to boycott the use of fireworks. This should not be foisted upon us again, and I join with the right-thinking citizens of Trinidad and Tobago calling for a ban on noise-making fireworks.
We can be a progressive and caring society as we move forward into the next decade. Let us opt for noiseless fireworks and show our concern for those persons and the voiceless animals who are terrorised by the pollution from noise-making fireworks.
Nirmal Biptah
curator,
Emperor Valley Zoo