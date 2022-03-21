As Prime Minister Rowley seems of late to be in a reflective mood and as a result has shuffled his entourage and admitted that he was the “high-ranking official” who derailed the Byzantine efforts of the Police Service Commission to select a candidate for the post of Police Commissioner for Parliament’s approval, I believe the moment is right for my revolutionising suggestion.
Dr Rowley is in exactly the state of mind to receive my suggestion favourably.
With no delay at all he should ask Prof Theodore Lewis to become our Minister of Education.
The nation is stagnant and has been thus for over 30 years.
The fundamental cause of this stagnation is our abysmal education system.
Prof Lewis knows this and has indicated what must be changed and that there is an imperative to save our darling children and our society.
He knows that the schools of this nation grind up and spew out those five- or six-year-olds who are pushed through their doors.
“Love of learning” and “education” are empty words and never benefit the majority of the victims trussed up in uniforms and book bags.
The latest local luminary to write in a daily expressing his acceptance and approval of the status quo in education is Dr Terrence Farrell.
A Sunday Express newspaper column about the benefits to the privileged few of scholarships, about prestige schools and the colonial view that these facets of life in Trinidad and Tobago reveal does not surprise us.
Rather, Dr Farrell’s views explain just why this is a stagnant society.
If our luminaries believe our colonial system of education which benefits only the privileged and possibly provides daycare for the rest is acceptable in the 21st century, well, I repeat my suggestion to the Prime Minister. Contact Prof Lewis post haste.