Make those political promises in writing

Imagine this thing! Community-­based Environmental Protection Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers are being allegedly used as political toys in Tobago.

Has the salary allocation for these workers been used to give Tobago maxi-taxi drivers extra money? Has CEPEP money been used by the new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to fund small business folk who allegedly supported the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)? Were CEPEP workers promised job security during the political campaign that saw the PDP win 14 out of 15 seats? They vote for you and then you send 300 people home?

Despicable!

Maybe the new THA is unaware that business in Tobago will remain slow for several years because what Tobago really needs is 250,000 citizens in order to seriously attract rich investors. How else would you get enough staff?

Tourism in Tobago is dead. Covid-19 is on the upswing out there in the First World. Visitors will not increase until a cure for Covid-19 emerges. New large hotels may remain empty. Only Trinidadians will visit in droves because Tobago is still really naturally beautiful.

So as we talk about treating CEPEP workers like low-hanging fruit, what about the burning tyres fiasco in Beetham? How convenient it is to make things 100 times worse by sto­king up the grief of friends and family of the deceased using alleged political interference.

The Minister of National Security is being blamed for this dangerous fiasco. Read my political lips, please. Every single minister of national security, education, works and transport, health and public utilities has been deemed useless by all sitting oppositions. Par for the course. It comes with the appointment of whomsoever is the sitting government.

But not all poor people are stupid. If I lived in Beetham, Laventille, Nelson Street or Morvant and you want my vote, I want all political promises in writing and placed on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, every piece of social media. No secrets!

And I want a car. The PDP pro­­m­ised a swimming pool. People who have swimming pools usually have cars.

Is there any other small political party waiting in the wings, ready to promise cars for votes?

Nothing is for free.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

I read Anna Ramdass’ news ­report in the Express on your address at the opening of the St Clair Police Station a few days ago. I trust all her quotes are accurate.

It is a delight to have a prime minister with some brain cells. But you are not well-advised in this instance.

Recently, we heard reports that in light of the impending storm that approached us briefly, our Prime Minister sent a message from California, USA, instructing citizens to not panic.

It was very kind of him to take time out of his travels to send this message. He did remind us that he is in charge, despite being absent more than present in the past couple months. This provoked a lot of memes, comments and social dialogue.

I was saddened to read of the death of photojournalist Anthony Harris as a result of injuries he sustained on Saturday morning while cycling with others around the Savannah.

I’ve racked up just over 10,000 Caribbean Miles, but unfortunately, it will expire come January 2023, so why not take a vacation this summer?

In trying to book a flight to Grenada online, I received an error message each time suggesting that the request could not be processed. When I called CAL (Caribbean Airlines) to get some assistance, I was told that there were no “miles” seats for the dates being selected.

Based on the misguided comments under every related news article, it is clear that propaganda seems to be winning once again.

While I hate to be spending energy on this failed bail amendment, and would much rather focus on tools that can actually bring crime down, I feel it my civic duty to continue to press until propaganda and misinformation are eradicated.