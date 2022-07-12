Make those political promises in writing

Imagine this thing! Community-based Environmental Protection Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) workers are being allegedly used as political toys in Tobago.
Has the salary allocation for these workers been used to give Tobago maxi-taxi drivers extra money? Has CEPEP money been used by the new Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to fund small business folk who allegedly supported the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)? Were CEPEP workers promised job security during the political campaign that saw the PDP win 14 out of 15 seats? They vote for you and then you send 300 people home?
Despicable!
Maybe the new THA is unaware that business in Tobago will remain slow for several years because what Tobago really needs is 250,000 citizens in order to seriously attract rich investors. How else would you get enough staff?
Tourism in Tobago is dead. Covid-19 is on the upswing out there in the First World. Visitors will not increase until a cure for Covid-19 emerges. New large hotels may remain empty. Only Trinidadians will visit in droves because Tobago is still really naturally beautiful.
So as we talk about treating CEPEP workers like low-hanging fruit, what about the burning tyres fiasco in Beetham? How convenient it is to make things 100 times worse by stoking up the grief of friends and family of the deceased using alleged political interference.
The Minister of National Security is being blamed for this dangerous fiasco. Read my political lips, please. Every single minister of national security, education, works and transport, health and public utilities has been deemed useless by all sitting oppositions. Par for the course. It comes with the appointment of whomsoever is the sitting government.
But not all poor people are stupid. If I lived in Beetham, Laventille, Nelson Street or Morvant and you want my vote, I want all political promises in writing and placed on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, every piece of social media. No secrets!
And I want a car. The PDP promised a swimming pool. People who have swimming pools usually have cars.
Is there any other small political party waiting in the wings, ready to promise cars for votes?
Nothing is for free.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin