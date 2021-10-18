Whilst I have disagreed with some of the Covid-19 health and safety public measures, as a law abiding citizen I have complied with each and every health and safety public measure implemented.
Many of the measures that I have complied with have been done at great physical, emotional and mental distress. Yet I continue to comply because this is what it means to live in community and as part of a nation state.
However, over the past month as I have continued to perspire profusely under the masks that must be worn continuously in public spaces and even in the private space of the car with my fully vaccinated family.
I have come to wonder why must the law abiding and community conscious individual continue to be made to suffer the inconveniences of the public measures when we have a solution to this pandemic.
As such I disagree with the trite statements of “getting back to normal”, or this “new normal” or even that this is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated.
This pandemic has upended all our lives in ways that can never be seen as normal and this is certainly not a pandemic of the unvaccinated, given that as a vaccinated person I continue to suffer physically, mentally and emotionally as I comply with all rules and regulations.
If leaders truly care about the lives and livelihoods of all its citizens, it is time to mandate the vaccine and accept the fallout from the unvaccinated, the vast majority of whom no matter how many ads you run, how much money you spend, how much outreach you perform, will remain unvaccinated as they choose to exercise their rights at the expense of the health and well being of the vaccinated population.
Government, you have done enough to persuade the unvaccinated. It is now time to take care of those of us who have adhered to every single rule and regulation and request to be vaccinated. The time is now to mandate vaccines for the good of all and to stop the trite statements.