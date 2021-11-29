Honourable Prime Minister,
On November 24, I made a call for mandatory vaccination for all in Trinidad and Tobago. I have since been joined by the medical fraternity, various chambers of commerce and other interest groups. I am also reliably informed that spiritual leaders in mandirs, mosques and churches have been encouraging their memberships to be vaccinated.
Just as safe zones have been established for vaccinated citizens, it is my recommendation that the Government apply measures that it has recommended for the private sector to itself.
You should be vaccinated to enter and do all government business. This should apply to all government employees including doctors, nurses, Ministry of National Security and all who work in the public sector. It should also be required if you wish to patronise groceries and other stores, including all modes of transport.
The unvaccinated are contracting Covid-19 and putting the health care and parallel healthcare system under such a strain that its collapse is imminent. The result is that many cannot access the healthcare system for what would have been routine treatment.
Mr Prime Minister I hereby call on you to make vaccination mandatory. The time has come to introduce legislation to compel those who can take the vaccine to take it. Just like in the past, legislation was introduced to compel drivers to wear seat belts for their own protection and legislation was introduced to stop smoking in buildings to protect nonsmokers from secondary smoke so to now legislation is required to save the citizens, considering the many strains of this dreaded virus.