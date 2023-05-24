A lot is often espoused of your twenties being one of the best times in your life, however, very little is said of the challenges one can experience during this time. Many changes occur during our twenties, including in our relationships, careers, education and friendships.
From my observation, many in their twenties tend to think they are at the back of the line if they somehow don’t have a blueprint to succeed. As a result, many young people struggle with uncertainty, psychological stress and incessant soul-searching at finding that pathway. This is termed “quarter-life crisis”.
The quarter-life crisis that many young people endure is made even worse by the advent of social media, which serves as a continual reminder of what others have achieved or accomplished, despite each of us going through periods of uncertainty or difficulty during this time. The 20-somethings of today constantly face their nemesis of competing with other 20-somethings for better jobs, grades, opportunities and social lives.
Face it, we all have job aspirations, but due to varying factors (unemployment, especially in Trinidad and Tobago), we may find that we are unable to continue on the path we had initially planned.
Whether we’re at the end of our studies, just out of university or working just to pay the bills, with no real opportunities for advancement or progression, we can’t help but ponder: are we even on the right path or a by-lane?
To identify who you are and what you will eventually become begins with self-reflection and introspection. Take inventory of where you are in your life. Ask yourself: how are you feeling? What apparent emotions are you experiencing? What brings you stress and anxiety? Are you happy or content with where you are in life? What can I do to make (me) the individual feel fulfilled today?
This journey of life is more often a detailed journal of discovering your own vast potential and tapping into it. It will be a long, drawn-out process that requires great effort. But this is your own life, yours. Always bear in mind that everyone’s path is different, nothing is cast in stone, and there is no set time to acquire your goals and aspirations.