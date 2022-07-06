The Minister of Education, being embarrassed by the incompetence of her ministry in the ranking of pupils in the SEA examinations, has solved the problem by removing rankings for the exam this year. She alluded there was “unhealthy competitiveness”.
Throughout my teaching career, pupils have always been ranked. It is the basis on which prizes are awarded and pupils compete for recognition.
Reward for excellence is an essential part of education, as it inspires others to do better. It generates interest and ultimately leads to effort and results.
Ranking is far healthier than telling 9,000 pupils they were failures and must do remedial classes before entering secondary school. This will ultimately leave a sense of under-achievement and a scar they must carry for the rest of their lives.