IT’S LONG been known that children from single-mother households are more likely to turn to crime and less likely to do well academically.
The fact that there are exceptions does not disprove this pattern.
But the question is, are these outcomes due to characteristics of single-mother homes (e.g., greater poverty) or the absence of fathers?
A recent study from the Institute for Family Studies in the United States gives a comprehensive answer: children from two-parent families with the biological father do better even when all other factors are taken into account.
One of the more significant findings was that, contrary to the popular shibboleth of “systemic racism”, race was not relevant to these positive outcomes.
Instead, the researchers found that black children from intact, two-parent families actually did better than white children from single-parent families in terms of poverty, incarceration, and university graduation.
In his book Do Fathers Matter? writer Paul Reburn notes that “fathers play many roles in their families, including those of companions, care providers, spouses, protectors, models, moral guides, teachers, and, of course, breadwinners.
” Moreover, fathers socialise their children, both boys and girls, in ways that single mothers do not.
“Interactions between fathers and their sons and daughters that are playful, affectionate, and engaging predict later popularity in school and among peers,” Raeburn notes.
If, therefore, contrary to the feminist project, programmes were developed to encourage men to be committed fathers and women to choose such men to have children with, this would solve myriad social problems. Unfortunately, nobody has yet figured out, in the words of the late Lloyd Best, how to make a culture change itself.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport