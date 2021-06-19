Kevin Baldeosingh

IT’S LONG been known that children from single-mother households are more likely to turn to crime and less likely to do well academically.

The fact that there are exceptions does not disprove this pattern.

But the question is, are these outcomes due to characteristics of single-mother homes (e.g., greater poverty) or the absence of fathers?

A recent study from the Institute for Family Studies in the United States gives a comprehensive answer: children from two-parent families with the biological father do better even when all other factors are taken into account.

One of the more significant findings was that, contrary to the popular shibboleth of “systemic racism”, race was not relevant to these positive outcomes.

Instead, the researchers found that black children from intact, two-parent families actually did better than white children from single-parent families in terms of poverty, incarceration, and university graduation.

In his book Do Fathers Matter? writer Paul Reburn notes that “fathers play many roles in their families, including those of companions, care providers, spouses, protectors, models, moral guides, teachers, and, of course, breadwinners.

” Moreover, fathers socialise their children, both boys and girls, in ways that single mothers do not.

“Interactions between fathers and their sons and daughters that are playful, affectionate, and engaging predict later popularity in school and among peers,” Raeburn notes.

If, therefore, contrary to the feminist project, programmes were developed to encourage men to be committed fathers and women to choose such men to have children with, this would solve myriad social problems. Unfortunately, nobody has yet figured out, in the words of the late Lloyd Best, how to make a culture change itself.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Good move, bad timing

Good move, bad timing

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) can hardly be faulted for going after delinquent customers, especially those with the ability to pay. However, in launching a national disconnection programme in an attempt to recoup an initial $50 million in debt owed to it last Wednesday, the utility’s management seemingly failed to consider the impact of a curfew weekend and current pandemic conditions.

Continuing vaccine mamaguy

Continuing vaccine mamaguy

THE utterances of the Leader of the Opposition are regressing further. They descended last week into the disgusting, when she attacked the members of the public health medical team who regularly appear at the Covid-10 Response news conferences.

Scandalous Irresponsibility

Scandalous Irresponsibility

AT THE recent annual Energy Conference, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley finally acknowledged the need for “energy transition” and for “the greater inclusion of renewables in our local energy mix”.

Five and a half years late! And this country simply accepted this utterly scandalous irresponsibility. Don’t we realise the enormity of his error?

Facing the Past

Facing the Past

ON THURSDAY last, US President Joseph Biden signed into law an important bill (the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act) that makes June 19 a national holiday in the United States to commemorate the end of slavery.

The Apology and the Revolution

The Apology and the Revolution

As Trinidadians, we often want to “move on” when difficult issues arise. We seldom wish to examine how public injustices happen. Instead, we accuse all who stop to explore the wreckage since we do not want “to play the blame game”. This tendency is why our nation took 14 years to launch an enquiry into the 1990 events that wrecked Port of Spain irretrievably.

A Labour Day story

A Labour Day story

WITH this country’s history largely unwritten, and in many instances unrecorded, I shan’t be surprised if my column today reads like Greek hieroglyphics to most people.