Making a model out of industrial park

Senator Lyder recently made some pronouncements on the Government of the day not showing any interest in the improvement of the existing industrial parks. It should be noted that the Government has been boasting of the developments of two new parks, namely the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate and the Moruga Agro-Processing Park.
In the former, there is talk of being the most modern in the southern Caribbean; the latter is the first of its kind, specifically for the agricultural sector in the country. Case in point is the eTecK Flagship Park at Tamana, Wallerfield, built in 2007 and touted to be a high-tech park back then.
Today, one can count on one hand the number of tenants on the park.
It would be more prudent for the State, more so the Ministry of Trade and Industry, through its State enterprise eTecK, with the responsibility for the development and management of industrial estates to enhance and upgrade where possible the existing parks’ infrastructure, and not allow them to deteriorate further.
To this end, the tenants on the Frederick Settlement Industrial Estate have formed themselves into an association, with the main objective of working closely with its landlord, eTecK and other State agencies and ministries to make this park a model the other parks can follow.
The FSTA has recognised there are a number of infrastructural issues the landlord has the responsibility for, but has not been addressing over the years, leading to their deterioration.
This park was constructed since the 1970s and the standards then were quite different to those required today.
Let us start with the road network. The trucks of today and the trailers in particular are much longer, so the roads are not able to withstand the additional weight, leading to the development of potholes. The landlord has done some patchwork, but in due course this will fail. A comprehensive new resheeting of the roads needs to be done to take the weight of the containers.
Secondly, the existing sewer system network is failing. The materials used back then have reached the end of their useful life. The landlord has been doing piecemeal repairs over time. However, the entire network has to be changed and upgraded. This problem is further compounded by the treatment plant having to service not only the park, but the adjacent housing developments.
Thirdly, when the park was constructed, there weren’t many pavements built for pedestrian traffic, and the width of the roads was limited. Today, as the park is almost at total occupancy, pedestrians are forced to walk on the roadway, endangering their lives. The Association has made an approach to the landlord to utilise the open spaces that exist on the park to have them converted into designated parking areas, thus attempting to free up the roadways.
Thirdly, security on the park is of paramount importance. All tenants have individual security systems and personnel in place. However, the Association has been pleading with its landlord to ensure the perimeter of the park is secure.
Fourthly, there are a number of tenants that manufacture food products for export to US markets. This creates employment with more working shifts and much needed foreign exchange for the country. The Association has been pleading for years for assistance to remove the stray animals that roam the area, including the park. They have reached out to the regional corporation, the landlord, the TTPS and the Ministry of Agriculture. To this day, there has been no solution.
The presence of these animals not only poses a danger to those who encounter them, but they have caused numerous accidents on the main roadway in the vicinity of the park. They have damaged fences, and vehicles on tenants’ compounds. The faeces from these animals could contain E coli, a bacterium, which, if detected by the US inspectors of the exported food products, could lead to the loss of these markets.
Fifthly, due to the age of the buildings on the park, the Association has teamed up with the landlord to have the water reticulation system overhauled. The landlord has recently begun a project to upgrade the fire hydrants and install additional ones to meet today’s requirements and standards. Unfortunately, the Association has observed over the past months that a private contractor has allegedly been filling up water trucks at the fire hydrants round the clock—an operation which has been brought to the attention of WASA, TTFS, TTPS, Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation and eTecK. Nothing has happened.
The Association has had some success with the Ministry of Works and Transport, through the Traffic Management Division. The Association approached the Division with a suggestion for a proposal for a one-way flow of traffic throughout the park. The Division has recommended the proposal on a trial basis for six months, in the first instance, with the hope it can be adopted permanently. This would significantly reduce the traffic pile-up on the park. However, for the project to be successful, all the tenants will have to agree voluntarily to try out the system.
The landlord will be approached to have the open spaces on the park utilised to create additional parking of employees and trailers. Some revenue can be generated from this parking lot and the funds used to upkeep the park.
Sixthly, the State has provided an opportunity for businesses to benefit from funding for raw materials through the Exim Bank. Much more can be done by expediting the creation of the Exclusion Trade Zones.
Tenants have been working with numerous State agencies to obtain bonded warehousing on their properties.
Christian Quesnel
president,
Tenants Association, Frederick Settlement Industrial Estate